By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va. — Several prominent and primarily Democratic politicians have lambasted and called for the resignation of State Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) for attending the Save America Rally in Washington, D.C., arguably playing a role inciting the crowd that subsequently stormed the Capitol building.
Chase left after President Trump spoke to the crowd before posting a Facebook video where she referred to the rally as the beginning of “a revolution,” saying that, “when you back people in Virginia and across the United States of America into a corner, you will end up with a revolution. And I believe that's what you're starting to see."
The crowd became increasingly aggressive and stormed the Capitol building while Congress was in the process of certifying election results making it the first time American citizens had attempted an insurrection. Five people have died as a result of the development.
“She galvanized domestic terrorists who violated the United States Capitol on Wednesday afternoon through riots, destruction and desecration, joining them on their march to Capitol Hill,” the Democrat Caucus wrote in a statement. “Senator Chase has not demonstrated either good judgment or leadership for Senate District 11 or the Commonwealth of Virginia. It is in the best interest for the Senate of Virginia and her constituents to resign.”
State Sen. John Bell (D-13) called for Chase to resign by making a reference to the Constitution.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (D) condemned Chase’s attendance of the rally tweeting “It’s abhorrent that any elected official would participate, condone, or incite the violent, insurrectionist riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol,” going on to say, “Amanda Chase should resign immediately. The people of her district and the commonwealth deserve better.”
Chase responded to the call from Democrats by calling them “laughable” given their attitude over ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter protests calling them, “a series of blatant examples of abuse of power by many of their members and yet another example of their supporting a cancel culture that silences those with whom they disagree politically."
Facebook banned Chase from the platform after stating that “ANTIFA had indeed infiltrated. They dressed as Trump supporters and turned their hats backwards and were trying to break into the building." Chase says she’s blocked from using her account for 30 days and posting live videos for 60 days.
Amanda Chase is a Republican candidate for the 2021 Virginia Gubernatorial Governor’s race and has been a State Senator since 2016.
