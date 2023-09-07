Queenie’s Quick Frog Jam

By Terry Harris
I do love fresh figs, but the season is so short that any time some lucky person with a bearing fig bush invites me over I generally would just stand in the sunshine and pick and eat them right on the spot! Well, that changed this year when a generous neighbor shared some of the bumper crop from his family’s old fig bush (which is more like a tree now!) and I decided to do something special with them – FROG Jam!
I grew up loving the sweet, juicy deliciousness of Grandma Evelyn’s Fig Preserves – a delightful concoction of whole figs floating in a sugary syrup. But I confess I never heard of FROG Jam until a few years back when I saw a jar of it in a specialty store. Even before I knew figs were involved I was intrigued.
I mean, I figured there weren’t really frogs in there, but what could it actually consist of? It turns out that the answer is quite simple. FROG Jam is a concoction of fresh Figs, Raspberries, Orange juice and Ginger. What could be better than that?
I thought of FROG JAM every year as fig season would quickly come and just as quickly go, but as I seldom (translation – practically never) make jellies or jams or preserves of any kind due to perceived time constraints, it remained in the back of my mind that I would try it – one day. This year, I did. I made my first batch of FROG Jam – all from scratch - and it is wonderful!
The biggest surprise is that, although you use nearly twice the amount of figs as raspberries, both the color and the flavor owe the most to the raspberries! It doesn’t taste like Grandma’s Fig Preserves at all, but the flavor really is something special, and if you like raspberries you’re going to love this stuff!
It’s also really easy to prepare, as there’s none of the backbreaking, sweat-inducing labor I always associated with watching Mama prepare any jelly or jam product. I basically just threw the ingredients into a blender, boiled the resulting slush for a few minutes, poured it in jars, boiled the jars of jam for a few more minutes, and TA DA! I felt like a pioneer woman! And you can, too.
I do have a few tips for making this. A simple, inexpensive canning set with a funnel, jar lifter, and magnetized wand for lifting the lids from the boiling water to make sure of the seal is a big help, but not required.
You can use low-sugar fruit pectin. I did, because I wanted to be able to really taste the fruit and not just all the sweetness, and I thought it was perfect.
I used a tiny bit extra lemon juice to make sure the colors would be the nice, bright red of the fruit slurry I was about to boil rather than the dull, brown color generally associated with figs, and used no food coloring at all.
Fearing that a full tablespoon of fresh ginger would make it too sharp/hot-tasting, I just peeled a bit of the ginger root and scraped a few drops of ginger juice off the cut side into the mixture. The result really was delicious, but there was no discernible taste of ginger at all. Next time, I’ll probably want to experiment a bit with the taste of the fruit slurry before cooking to help decide how much ginger to use. If you’ve never used fresh ginger root before, it’s nothing at all like the dried, ground stuff you buy in little jars, and is usually found on a top shelf of the produce section in any large grocery store.
Oh! The one real mistake I made was that rather than pulling the blender out of the cabinet I used my nutribullet – because it was handy – to make the slush of the fruits. I had no idea that the dull, thick blades would split a few of the raspberry seeds. The flavor is not affected, but next time I definitely will use the blender as it’s a little surprising to occasionally bite into a little pieces of seeds. Anyway, like I said, this stuff is seriously wonderful, and the texture is so creamy and smooth that it spreads beautifully.
So, there you go! When I finished removing my eleven little jars of fruity-sweet deliciousness from their water bath I was so proud I just wanted to share pictures of them! Now I have. Your turn! I guess my next dilemma is how to decide which friends and family members get one of these little jewels for Christmas – if any are left by then! Enjoy!!!
Queenie’s Quick FROG Jam
Makes: 5-6 half pints of jam
4 Cups fresh figs (washed, dried, stems removed)
1/2 Cup orange juice (I squeezed half a large orange, but bottled juice probably would work)
2 1/2 Cups fresh raspberries
1 tsp fresh ginger, peeled
1 1/2 cups agave syrup or sugar (I used slightly less plain, white sugar)
3 Tbsp low-sugar pectin
1 Tbsp lemon juice (squeezed one lemon)
In a blender, puree figs with orange juice until smooth.
Add raspberries and ginger and blend until everything is combined.
Pour fig mixture into a large pot and stir in agave and pectin.
While the fruit mixture is heating, place jar lids in a small pan of water and simmer. Get your jars and lids ready for canning and have a large pot of water heating on the stove top.
Bring mixture to a boil and cook, on medium and stirring occasionally, until mixture has thickened, about 10-15 minutes.
Fill each jar and leave 1/2-inch headspace, place a lid on the jar and secure the ring.
Process in a water-bath canner for 12 minutes.
Remove from canner and let the jars sit, unmoved, for a few hours until they have cooled, and the lids have popped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.