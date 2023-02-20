Queenie-fied Frito Pies 

By Terry Harris
True confession: This week’s recipe isn’t really about pies at all, and as presented it makes enough for a party! Here’s how it started.
My first exposure to Frito Pies occurred on a press junket in California with a bunch of food writers/celebrities. (They were celebrities. I felt more like a wide-eyed, happy-to-be-here groupie.) As we were about to enter a foodie event, someone in the group began bemoaning the fact that we were having no exposure to real, local cuisine as, rather than making local favorites for us, most places would produce mediocre attempts at classic “fancy” dishes.
When he exclaimed, “What I’d give for a real Texas Frito Pie” I imagine it was obvious from the look on my face that I was struggling with the thought of pies made with corn chips. So he explained that out in the country in Texas tradition folks would go into local general stores for lunch to score a Frito Pie. The clerk would tear open an individual-size bag of Fritos, ladle on chili from a pot simmering on an old pot-bellied stove, sprinkle on some cheddar, and hand over the bag with a plastic spoon.
The concept fascinated me, but even when I later lived in Texas, I never experienced a real Frito Pie. (They did not have them in Neiman’s!) So years later, I decided to try making some.
After a little experimentation, I came up with a chili recipe I really like, dumped some over chips in a bowl, topped it with freshly grated sharp cheddar, a dollop of sour cream, and some thinly sliced green onions for good measure, and as far as I’m concerned, the result is JUST right - any time of the year!
I admit that mine are not truly “authentic” as I don’t serve them in a plastic bag, but the ingredients are about the same as you’d find in most hot dog chili recipes.
Here are a few tips for the preparation. If I’m making the BIG recipe (which starts with 5 pounds ground beef and will feed a hungry horde) I cut the onions into big chunks, drop them in the blender, cover with water, pulse a couple of times, drain, and TA DA! Minced onions! (NOTE: Reserve the liquid. It’s great for adding back to the mixture if you’re simmering long enough that you need additional water.)
And as for the seasonings, you certainly can use your own favorite chili spices, but I find that these packets give just the flavor I like with no measuring or mess. Just rip, dump, and stir!
Someone asked me if these are “like nachos” and I had to say only in that the meat is served over chips, because they’re spiced a little differently, and you eat these with a spoon. But if you cook down the chili until it’s really thick, the presentation is a bit similar. And I think a spoonful or two of guacamole on top would elevate these to something truly fantastic – and a bit elegant. (Note to self: Gotta try that.)
I’ve served these buffet-style at huge parties – thus the recipe beginning with five pounds of hamburger. It looks so pretty with the ingredients laid out in fun (or fancy) dishes so everyone can enjoy making up their own. And a few years ago I made up some as individual “tv dinners” for a Mother’s Day surprise by freezing portions of the chili, chips, and cheese in separate little bags and then putting those together inside individual freezer containers. But most often, I just make up a batch for a quick, informal, festive-feeling meal with family or friends.
And hey! If you want to really thrill some little (or not so little!) kids, you can always serve them the traditional way, in individual plastic Frito bags – with a plastic spoon! Bet that produces some smiles, and I guarantee it will make clean-up a cinch! Enjoy!!!
Queenie-fied Frito Pies
NOTE: Full recipe makes about 20 Cups (5 quarts) chili. For a single batch (approximately 4 Cups), reduce amounts to 1 # ground beef, 1 packet chili seasoning, 1 onion, 1 can diced tomatoes.
5 pounds lean ground beef
5 - 14 ounce cans diced tomatoes, partly drained (but reserve liquid)
2 - 3 HUMONGOUS onions, minced*
4 packets McCormick Chili seasoning (Regular)
1 packet McCormick Chili seasoning (Hot)
Cumin to taste
2 Large Bags Fritos +/-
8 ounces +/- Sharp Cheddar Cheese, grated
Optional Sour Cream
Optional Green Onions (thinly sliced)
Brown ground beef in a little oil, breaking it up thoroughly while cooking. Stir in minced onions* and continue to stir until onion bits are translucent. Stir in seasoning packets and partially drained tomatoes. Adjust seasonings, adding more cumin if desired, and additional pepper or red pepper flakes for a spicier taste, but be sparing with salt as the Fritos add a lot.
It only takes about 15-20 minutes for all the flavors to blend so it’s ready to serve quickly, but this can be held in a simmer for quite a while. Just add remaining juice from the tomatoes or a little plain or onion water if it gets too thick. And be sure to stir occasionally from the bottom to make sure it doesn’t stick. It should be thick like hot dog chili.
To serve, place desired number of Fritos on a plate or bowl, ladle on chili, sprinkle with fresh-grated sharp cheddar, and top with sour cream and green onions. Enjoy!
*To save time – and tears – you can cut onions into chunks, place in the blender, cover with water, pulse a couple of times, and drain – reserving the liquid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.