Queenie Cooks: Stuffed Summer Squash

By Terry Harris
Ever since the old oak tree out back finally shaded out my little garden spot, I’ve felt nostalgic about how I used to watch the first summer squash grow from tiny flowers into glorious yellow deliciousness. Fortunately, between farmers’ markets and the generosity of neighbors, I still can get those garden-fresh squash to make one of my favorite vegetable dishes – Stuffed Summer Squash. If you’ve never tried them, get ready to enjoy the perfect recipe for a real treat!
If you love summer squash like I do, but seldom cook them because someone in your family is not a fan, this one’s for you, because I discovered years ago that with this recipe, everybody loves them! Well, almost. You see, a couple of years back, I ran into a slight problem when I was preparing to use “this” recipe. Here’s the deal.
With the season of abundance of that much-loved (but occasionally maligned) early spring favorite at hand, I planned to feature my recipe for Stuffed Squash Boats which had previously been such a hit at a fund-raising dinner that even folks who had previously claimed to hate squash raved about them.
Yeah, that’s what I planned… until I went to dig out the recipe. I looked everywhere! I searched through my computer, looked through my loose-leaf recipe books, ransacked my filing cabinets, sifted through the embarrassingly tall “to be filed” pile on my desk - I even dug out and searched in my old computer. I located directions for successful experiments baking, frying, sautéing, and microwaving squash.
I even found a recipe I didn’t remember writing down for Granddaddy Frank’s favorite Squash and Onions, which basically is just a whole lot of squash with a whole lot of onions and salt and pepper cooked down in butter (over a whole lot of time) to a delectable brown mush. But no Stuffed Squash Boats did I find.
So, I did what any good cook will do – I called Mama. Well, she didn’t have the recipe we’d gone by either, but said that she had been thinking about remaking them herself - as she remembered them – and why not come over for lunch to try them out? Well, who could turn down lunch at Mama’s?
I ran down to the farm, and when I got there, she had them already in the oven! We had a great lunch between the Squash Boats and Corn on the Cob and Fresh Cucumber Salad. The squash “boats” were beautiful, and delicious, but we agreed that they did not taste “quite” like the ones we remembered making before. So, after a nice visit, I headed back home with a big bag full of squash courtesy of my sister-in-law, ready to try again.
The next day, I put together a combination of what she had done, ideas from an online recipe that sounded familiar plus things I remembered from the originals, and you know what? They’re great! The little “boats” are easy – and fun - to carve with a spoon. As for the stuffing, I liked the crunch of what she did better than the “bread-stuffing” texture of the crumbs I had used, so I’m recommending using Panko breadcrumbs in this new/old recipe.
I did think the basil I added from my herb garden gave them a nice, fresh taste, so I kept that. And I lengthened the baking time because I didn’t think the squash itself would be too crunchy. Of course, you can adjust your baking time to make yours as tender – or crisp – as you prefer.
I did remember – too late – that there might have been mozzarella in the original recipe, so… true confession: halfway through, I drizzled melted butter on top of my little boats for a little “dairy” moistness. Strictly speaking, I don’t think that was necessary, but for flavor? Well… it’s butter! I mean… butter, bacon – can you ever have too much of either? But next time I may put mozzarella in there with the parmesan.
Speaking of bacon, if you’re not going for strictly vegetarian, I think a little fried up crisp and sprinkled on top would be great for these. For color, you could add chopped pimento to the stuffing, and you certainly could use dried herbs if fresh ones aren’t handy. I even considered browning and crumbling a little sausage to add in, but that would slide it over from the side dish to the entrée category, and that wasn’t my goal here, although… for a squash casserole I’m thinking about making this evening… hmmm…
Anyway, these may not be exactly by “that recipe” but they are delicious, and quite simple to make, appetizing for plating, and you could be proud to serve these to anyone any time with anything! Who knows? You might just end up making yellow squash converts! Enjoy!
Stuffed Summer Squash
4 medium yellow squash
1 medium onion, diced
1 large clove garlic, minced
1 to 3 Tablespoons fresh basil (or 1 T dried Italian seasoning)
salt & fresh ground pepper, to taste
olive oil for sautéing
1 ½ cups Panko Breadcrumbs
1⁄2 cup grated parmesan cheese + extra for tops
1 large egg
4 Tablespoons melted butter (optional)
Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Cut squash in half lengthwise and make boats by scraping flesh and seeds into a large bowl with a spoon, saving seeds and pulp. Sauté onion and garlic on medium in olive oil. Add squash pulp and seeds, salt, and pepper. Cook for 10 minutes until almost soft. Remove from heat and mix in bowl with breadcrumbs, herbs, and parmesan cheese. Add egg last so it doesn’t “cook” when it hits the sautéed vegetables. Place boats in baking dish sprayed with cooking oil, cover with foil, and bake 10 minutes. Drizzle boats with melted butter (optional), re-cover, and return to oven for 10 more minutes. Remove foil and continue to bake about 8 – 12 more minutes, until tops begin to brown and squash boats are tender, but still holding their shape. Enjoy!
