Queenie Cooks: Strawberry Lovers’ Pie (aka Naked Strawberry Pie)

By Terry Harris
This is the STRAWBERRIEST pie in the world – thus the nickname "naked strawberry" pie – and while the berries may not be quite as pretty cooked as raw, the way the method of preparation of this pie brings out the flavor of the berries is nothing short of miraculous.
I think my love affair with “real” strawberry flavor began many years ago back on the family farm when I picked – and ate - my first sweet, juicy, deep red, still-ripe-from-the-sun strawberry in Grandma Evelyn’s big strawberry patch. I vividly recall walking to her house after school in early spring to pick buckets full of them for freezing. I may not have loved the actual picking that much, but ohhhhh, the taste of those plump, juicy berries!
But as much as I love pies – and strawberries – I was never a fan of strawberry pies. It seemed that though they always were always pretty and looked like they would taste just- picked- fresh, too often the taste was just bland, as if the berries were somehow smothered and their flavor lost in the process.
So few years ago I decided it was time to finally find a “real, authentic, fresh-strawberry-tasting pie.” As I wandered through Google doing some research, I learned some pretty interesting things. I found out that strawberries are a member of the rose family. (Who knew?) I discovered that the demand for these tasty berries is so great that if all the strawberries produced in California in one year were laid berry to berry, they would go around the world 15 times. And I learned that they’re so healthful that eating strawberries is associated with eye-health, neurological health, decreasing pain from arthritis, lowering the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease and even anti-aging benefits. What I did not learn was how to make a “real strawberry-tasting” strawberry pie.
Well, that Easter Sunday, I did! My family was having our big (49 ½ people, by Mama’s count as I recall), annual family Easter picnic and Egg Hunt down at the farm. There was only so much room on the tables under the tent, so only the “real food” was put out first. When the desserts started appearing, my eye was immediately drawn to my sister-in-law’s fresh strawberry pies, and after one look at those beauties, I thought… hmmmm… there might just be something to this!”
Guess what! This is a real, genuine, practically nothing BUT fresh berries pie, and the first bite told me that I could have saved a LOT of research time had I just asked her about a recipe to begin with. Because yes, her strawberry pies do taste just (and only!) like fresh strawberries!
She explained that she had acquired the recipe from a dear, mutual friend who is known for her great desserts, and this one lived up to both of their reputations. If you’re into lots of rich fillings or toppings, you may not be a fan, but if you’re looking for nothing but fresh, delicious, unadorned strawberries, you’re going to love this.
I had to laugh as she whispered to me that she calls this one her Naked Strawberry Pie because it is so unencumbered by “normal” pie ingredients, and once I read the recipe I understood why. It contains only sugar, water, cornstarch, salt, and a small amount of Jell-O to make it set, and takes practically no time to prepare except for the cooling.
She told me that that she had made them with plain gelatin (which I haven’t even tried because they’re so good as they are) and that she had even made a couple with concentric circles of strawberry and kiwi slices for a really pretty, different look and taste – which sound perfect for spring – or Christmas – with all the red and green!
Apparently the original recipe called for covering it with whipped topping, and they really are tasty that way , except I always make fresh whipped cream because that’s a favorite of mine and so easy to make. But most of the time I like to leave them, well, naked! Because the strawberry flavor is amazing!
Of course, I have a few tips. If the berries are very ripe and sweet, it’s ok to reduce the amount of sugar by ¼, and smaller berries actually make a prettier presentation in this pie if you’re serving it unadorned. The recipe makes one, large, deep dish pie, or – if you’re using the smaller “store bought” crusts - you can add a few more berries and make two pies. Also, for calorie or diet-conscious folks, you can try it with sugar-free gelatin and let it set up in serving dishes rather than a pie shell.
Whatever way you go, I promise this is the ultimate, unadorned, “very, very berry” Strawberry Lovers Pie. Now you’re all ready to celebrate spring’s first, great gift – strawberries – from my family to yours. Enjoy!
Strawberry Lovers Pie (aka Naked Strawberry Pie)
¼ teaspoon salt
4 good Tablespoons cornstarch
1 Cup Sugar
1 Cup Water
¼ Cup Cherry (or Strawberry**) Jell-O
3 Cups sliced, fresh strawberries
Bring salt, cornstarch, sugar and water to a boil, stirring often to avoid clumping. Remove from stove and add ¼ Cup Cherry Jell-O. Let cool completely. Add strawberries and pour into baked pie shell* OR arrange sliced strawberries in baked pie shell and pour completely cooled mixture over berries. Refrigerate until completely set. May top with whipped topping if desired.
*Makes 2 pies if using small, “store-bought” piecrusts by adding another cup strawberries, or 1 pie if using homemade crust in large, deep-dish pie plate.
** Cherry Jell-O has a more natural taste in the pie, but the strawberry is a more natural (less red) color.
