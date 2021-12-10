Queenie Cooks: Strawberry Cheesecake Trifle

By Terry Harris
Now that the traditional Season of Giving is in full swing, my gift to you is a quick and easy recipe for a fabulous and oh-so-delicious Strawberry Cheesecake Trifle that is so beautiful you’ll probably want to use it as a centerpiece on your Holiday table!
This particular recipe came to be just a few years ago in a pretty cool way. Strawberry Shortcake has always been a favorite of Mama’s, and cheesecake is a big favorite with the whole family. Plus I had been given a beautiful trifle bowl which – due to my intimidation by what I always assumed was a lengthy and laborious process actually to make a trifle – I previously had only used as a lovely catch-all bowl.
As I looked for ways I might combine the family favorite desserts and that trifle bowl, I quickly learned that there are many recipes for/methods of preparing a trifle. Finally I found a recipe for a Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake that called for fresh strawberries, pound cake, and lighter-than-air concoction of cream cheese, sugar, orange juice (?) and an abundance of homemade whipped cream, and thought, “What’s not to love?”!
I quickly scoured the trifle bowl and checked to see which of the ingredients the recipe called for I had on hand. I had sugar. Period. So just days before Thanksgiving I trekked to a local grocery store and got everything but the strawberries – they were out! I called another, found out that they did, in fact, have strawberries. “Just a few.” That’s key.
They agreed to put back 2 quarts for me, and I headed out to pick up the strawberries, and a little extra sugar, “Just in case.” Now, you’d have figured that by noon on the day before Thanksgiving everyone would have finished food shopping and be at home waiting for Black Friday sales to begin – and leaving the store empty, right? WRONG.
As I turned into the parking lot and discovered that the only available parking spaces were in the distant “nobody ever parks here” area, I knew I was in trouble. Sure enough, inside, the aisles were PACKED with people rushing around sporting angry looking faces. I soon learned why. The nice produce guy immediately went to the back and got my reserved strawberries – no problem. At first. Then I realized that there was not another berry to be found in the store. Of any kind. I felt like I needed to cover my kart with my coat!
Turned out the scowls were because on the day before Thanksgiving they were running out of EVERYTHING. First I looked – and looked – and looked for a frozen name-brand pound cake (the one that “nobody doesn’t like”) because I’d decided I didn’t have the time or energy to make one from scratch. After about 15 minutes scouring the frozen food section I finally found someone who worked there, and he led me to a shelf on the bottom at the back underneath frozen fruit where they had about four LARGE size pound cakes hidden away. I wasn’t about to quibble over size, so I quickly loaded it in with the strawberries, glancing from side to side for potential poachers, and headed to the sugar aisle.
You won’t believe this, but the day before Thanksgiving, the ONLY sugar in the place was a little sprinkling of scattered grains left on the empty shelves – apparently abandoned by an angry mob? I looked around, observed the mumbles and the scowls from people staring aghast at the wreckage – and my two quarts of fresh strawberries – and did the only logical thing: I got out of there FAST.
Well, as I started putting it together I learned that besides being gorgeous – and delicious – this Strawberry Cheesecake Trifle really is almost embarrassingly easy to make, thanks to a couple of secret weapons. One – get a good, frozen pound cake. And yes, you can make your own, but with the holidays, who has time? And if you get a good, name-brand one, once you bury it underneath all the strawberries and the airy whipped cream/cream cheese layers, no one will ever know – or care that you didn’t make it from scratch.
Secret weapon number two? If possible, use a stand mixer to whip the cream. I promise it will taste just like the real whipped cream that Grandma Evelyn used to make in the heavy, ceramic urn she always kept in the freezer exclusively for making whipped cream. (It’s still in the family.) And it will take less than half the time that old hand-cranked “eggbeater” required.
Was it worth it to fight off the angry mob? Absolutely. Would I do it again? In a skinny minute. My family LOVED it – and I’ll bet yours will, too. If you don’t have a trifle bowl, it’ll work just fine in any clear glass bowl or even as individual mini-desserts in clear disposable cups if it’s an informal affair. They’ll still be pretty, and the taste will be just the same.
Did I change anything about it? Yep. You’d better believe that ever since, I’ve made sure to procure all the ingredients for this Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake Trifle – and everything else - well before the holiday! Enjoy!
Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake Trifle
- 2 pints fresh strawberries, sliced (or half and half strawberries and blueberries)
- 1 cup sugar, divided
- 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
- 3 tablespoons orange juice
- 3 cups heavy whipping cream, whipped
- 1 loaf (10-3/4 ounces) frozen pound cake, thawed and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 3 ounces semisweet chocolate, grated OPTIONAL
- Chocolate curls and additional strawberries, optional (OPTIONAL)
In a bowl, toss strawberries with 1/2 cup sugar; set aside. In a separate bowl, beat cream cheese, orange juice and remaining sugar until smooth. Fold in the whipped cream; set aside. Drain strawberries, reserving juice; set the berries aside. Gently toss cake cubes with reserved juice. Place half of the cake in a 4-qt. trifle dish or serving bowl. Top with a third of the cream cheese mixture, half of the strawberries and half of the grated chocolate. Repeat layers. Top with remaining cream cheese mixture. Garnish with chocolate curls and strawberries if desired. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Accept accolades!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.