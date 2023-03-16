QUEENIE COOKS: St. Patrick’s Day Guacamole

By Terry Harris
Ahhhh, St. Patrick’s Day! The perfect time for serving up some corned beef and cabbage! Shepherd’s Pie! Irish Soda Bread! Guacamole?
Well, guacamole is one of my favorite foods and it’s green, so TA DA! It’s perfect for any St. Patrick’s Day gathering. Besides, everyone needs a good guacamole recipe in their repertoire. In fact, I’ve been asked or this more than nearly anything I’ve ever shared, so here we go!
This is one of those recipes you can put together so quickly that it actually takes longer to assemble the ingredients than it does to whip up this delicious dip/appetizer/spread. Spread? Well, yes indeed! Avocados are a much healthier choice for spreading on sandwiches than mayonnaise, but they still give you that rich, creaminess that makes sliders, salads, and most anything just a little bit better – and better for you.
For my recipe, you’ll only need a couple of avocados, a lime, a green onion, a green pepper, (Yes, it’s a bit out of the norm, but bear with me), and some salt and pepper.
First, be sure to get nice, ripe avocados. They often appear black on the outside, but don’t panic; they’re supposed to look that way. Before you make your selection, in order to pick one that’s ready to use, VERY gently squeeze it – no more than you would a tomato. In fact, if ripe, it should feel about like a ripe tomato.
Slice around each avocado all the way to the pit, but try not to cut into that. Twist the sliced fruit to separate, remove the pit (but save it!) and scoop the pulp into a bowl. Mash your avocados into a semi-fine consistency, add the lime juice, onion, salt and pepper, and taste.
Here’s where you get to have some fun. Actually, this is where I generally stop because this is exactly how I prefer my guacamole. However, you easily can add or adjust the amounts of any number of other things to make this recipe uniquely your own.
For instance, traditional recipes call for chopped onions, not the green ones I use. I just like the more delicate flavor. You can add minced garlic, though I’d recommend pressing rather than mincing. Paula Deen adds cilantro, lime zest and jalapeno peppers. Martha Stewart does the same, plus some red onion. I have to disagree with both of them, but hey! They make more than I do by a boatload, so if that appeals to you, go for it!
Ina Garten, aka The Barefoot Contessa, adds hot pepper sauce and seeded tomatoes. Actually, I generally include diced tomatoes as well, but I keep them out to put on top just before serving. Your guacamole will keep better that way (if there’s ever any left) plus tomatoes lose their flavor when refrigerated, and you do need to chill your guacamole for about thirty minutes before serving to allow all the flavors to blend.
Once you have the taste adjusted to what you like, give it one more good stir and you’re ready to chill. One caution about salt – if you’re serving this on chips, they’ll add more salt to the taste as well. So unless you plan to eat your guacamole on crisp, fresh veggies instead of chips, you’ll want to go lightly on the salt.
Now, about that pit you saved - it serves two purposes. First, if you just push it down into the middle of the bowl of guacamole until time to serve it helps keep your guacamole from turning brown. Don’t ask me why; I haven’t a clue. But it does. And second, if you suspend that pit with toothpicks in a bit of water, in a few days, you’re almost guaranteed to get a nice plant out of it!
Oh, and about that green pepper? Fun fact: A popular belief for many years was that the ones with four bumps are female and have a sweeter taste than the three-bump ones which were supposedly better for cooking. Apparently that myth was debunked in 2018.
In any case you don’t actually eat the one called for in this recipe unless you want to use it for dipping. However, if you cut a nice, thin slice crosswise through one of the four-bump peppers and then fashion a little “stem” with a bit of a slice of what’s left you’ll have a jaunty little lucky shamrock garnish to top your St. Patrick’s Day Guacamole!
Now you’re all ready for a party – for one, or a bunch. But this is so good, if you’re having more than a couple of people over, I’d double the recipe. Now don’t you feel clever? Enjoy!
Queenie’s St. Patrick’s Day Guacamole
Preparation: 10 minutes Ready in 40 minutes
2 ripe avocados
1 small green onion, minced
1 clove garlic, pressed (Optional)
1 ripe tomato, chopped
Juice of ½ to 1 lime (Lemon works, too.)
Salt and Pepper to taste
1 medium, 4-scallop (bump) green pepper for garnish
Peel avocados and mash with fork in medium size bowl. Stir in minced green onion, lime juice, salt, and pepper to taste, adding garlic if desired. Chill for ½ hour to blend flavors. When ready to serve, place in serving dish and top with a “shamrock” made from one slice of green pepper and little bit fashioned as a “stem” and surround with a ring of chopped tomatoes. Accompany with your favorite corn chips or fresh veggies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.