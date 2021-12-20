Queenie Cooks: Simple yet elegant holiday cakes!

By Terry Harris
Ok, with Christmas almost here, shopping all done (hopefully?), and presents all wrapped and underneath the tree, now is the perfect time to think about Christmas Dinner – except who has the energy left to come up with fabulous desserts or centerpieces?
Well, TA DA! Here’s my answer to that dilemma; with a great novelty cake pan, a truly delicious cake recipe, and a dusting of powdered sugar you can make a dessert that’s a real show-stopper in less time than it would take to order one from a bakery and drive down to pick it up, plus it will have that homemade flavor that says to all present, “She (or he!) really went all out this year.”
Ever since I discovered this time-saving (and delicious!) trick, I’ve been collecting novelty cake pans. Now, I have at least two dozen different ones, and for the Christmas season alone I can have anything from a two foot tall gingerbread man to a multi-car mini-train to one of my favorites – a yule log complete with holly – on the table in a skinny minute. And I quickly learned that with a bit of extra embellishment or a fancy plate it’s short work to transform that simple cake to a real show-stopper.
This cake I made with my snowflake pan - a favorite because you can use it all winter long. Even in the summer, wouldn’t one of these be perfect for a niece or granddaughter who happened to be a “Frozen” fan? But you can also find them in the shape of roses, crowns, sunflowers, cars, animals, I’ve even seen an octopus-shaped one, though I admit that’s the one I haven’t yet collected.
Anyway, making the cake is simplicity itself, and there are several other recipes you could easily use with good result. Just remember that you’ll want a fairly dense sponge or pound cake type cake so that it holds together when you take it out of the pan, and after that, however much – or little – you want to decorate the finished product is only limited by your time and imagination.
A few important tips for removing your cake – intact – from the pan might come in handy, so here goes. First, always completely cool the cake in the pan – preferably over a cooling rack for the air circulation – before even attempting to take out the cake. If you’re in a hurry, cool partially for about 15 minutes and then finish cooling in the fridge. Carefully run a non-serrated knife or thin nylon spatula – flush with the sides of the pan - around the top of the cake to loosen it. Top the cake pan containing the absolutely cool cake with a large plate, flip it over so the plate is on the bottom, and tap the bottom (which is now the top) of the pan and gently shake it. And if all else fails, remember – you CAN ice this cake and hide any flaws that way.
For the cake itself, I have used recipes for a lovely lemon pound cake, a key lime pound cake, a sour cream pound cake – so many possibilities! But today I’m sharing the recipe for the delicious – and easy to handle – Almond Snowflake Cake that originally came with the pan. And since the flavor of this crowd-pleaser pairs beautifully with my favorite sugared cranberries and walnuts – and it is nearly Christmas, after all - I’m repeating that recipe as well, as a bonus. It’s one of my all-time holiday favorites, and tastes so good that it’s also one of my most repeated requests.
So why not find yourself a novelty pan – or drag out the old original Bundt pan back in the corner of the cabinet – or even just cook this up in a couple of loaf pans for a special homemade dessert that’s so good they’ll think you worked on it all day. In fact, you might even want to use that old “dip your fingertips in a drop of vanilla and dab behind ears and then sprinkle or smear a bit of flour on your nose (or forehead or cheek) for that “I’ve been cooking all day, but you’re worth it” look. I’ll never tell! Merry-Almost-Christmas!
Almond Snowflake Cake
¾ Cup unsalted butter, softened
1 ½ Cups sugar
3 large eggs
1 tsp almond extract
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 ¾ Cups flour
1 ½ tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
½ Cup ground almonds
¾ Cup milk
Powdered Sugar for frosting
Preheat oven to 350. Grease and flour pan. Set aside. In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar on medium until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time. Stir in vanilla and almond extracts. In a small bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, salt, and ground almonds.. Beat in flour mixture alternately with milk mixing just until incorporated. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes in pan, then invert cake over a wire rack. Cool completely. Sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired.
Candied Cranberry Delight
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 cup water
3-4 cups fresh cranberries
1 cup walnuts, broken into quarters
Place water and 1 cup sugar in a saucepan and bring to boil. Boil 10 minutes. Remove from heat and cool for 15 minutes. Line a baking sheet with tin foil and place cooling rack over it. Toss cranberries in the sugar syrup mixture in small batches and place on cooling rack. Let cranberries dry 15-20 minutes to let syrup set somewhat on cranberries. Place remaining sugar in large flat bowl and toss/roll the cranberries to coat. (You may need more.) Place back on cooling rack and let sit for 5-10 minutes. Store, covered, in refrigerator for up to 3 days. NOTE: You may want to repeat the sugar syrup step, as these are pretty tart otherwise. Enjoy!
