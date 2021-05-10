By Terry Harris
In baking, the words “quick” and “good” are often considered to be mutually exclusive. Thanks to some modern advances with cake-mixes – and a bit of tweaking - that is not necessarily so, especially when it comes to “doctored box cakes” like this Quick Black Forest Cake.
It is rich, moist – delicious! And according to cakeboss.com, there is no longer any reason to be embarrassed about baking with a boxed mix, especially when you doctor it with premium ingredients. After all, cake mixes have been around in the United States since the 1950s, and big food companies spent a fortune experimenting with and perfecting their formulas to come up with cakes that are not only flavorful but are basically fool proof. Does that make them perfect? No. But this one, for sure, is mighty close!
This Quick Black Forest Cake is really easy to prepare, although it doesn’t look that way. And, as a nutritional bonus, the cherry pie filling baked into the cake substitutes for the oil generally found in cake batter, so as a bonus, you are cutting way back on the fat content.
This is an old recipe that I had not made in a while, and the first thing I did was to swap out the Devil’s food Cake Mix called for in the original recipe for Triple Chocolate cake mix because I do love that extra chocolate boost! Feel free to experiment with your favorites, as any chocolate box mix with pudding as an ingredient will do.
You probably could make it without the almond extract in a pinch, but it really does bring out the cherry flavor. Speaking of cherries, my advice is to be sure not to skimp on your cherry pie filling. You will likely find several brands of the canned filling in the grocery store, and they are not cheap. But if you skimp on this ingredient, you will probably discover that the can actually contains more “filling” than “cherry.”
Another adjustment I made to the original recipe was to boost the number of chocolate chips by half. I just really like the taste of chocolate! As for whether to serve it warm or cold, here is what I found. The cake is quite good slightly warm – especially when topped with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream. But if you refrigerate it overnight, the cherry flavor permeates the cake and intensifies the entire experience, plus the cake itself will taste more moist.
If you want to up the experience still further, you can drop a nice maraschino cherry on top of the whipped cream. It may not do much for the flavor, but the ones with the stem add just a little more eye appeal. So, I always keep a jar of those in the refrigerator for dressing up a simple dessert in a hurry.
One last note on the icing. This is a really tasty, “hardened” icing, and it is quite good – especially if you love the flavor of semi-sweet chocolate chips. But below is a bonus recipe for a Fluffy Chocolate Cool Whip Frosting I have used – to raves – that you might also want to try when feeding the family. Martha Stewart or The Queen might look on it with disdain, but I bet your family will love it!
So, ok, if I were expecting Martha Stewart or the Queen of England for dinner, I would most likely dig out all the cannisters and measuring devices and make a dessert, well, “fit for a Queen.” But for an afternoon or evening of fun with friends and family, this “doctored” box-cake can make good times even better - and leave you with more time to spend with friends and family! Enjoy!
BONUS: FAST AND FLUFFY CHOCOLATE FROSTING RECIPE
1/3 Cup +/- Powdered Sugar
1 – 3 ½ oz package instant chocolate pudding mix
¾ Cup Half and Half Cream
2 Cups Cool Whip
On low, mix together pudding, Half and Half and powdered sugar for about three minutes, until it is somewhat thickened. Fold in Cool Whip. Spread over your favorite cake and serve.
Quick Black Forest Cake
1 package triple chocolate cake mix with pudding (or any boxed chocolate cake mix with pudding in the mix)
1 (21 ounce) can cherry pie filling
3 large eggs
1 tablespoon almond extract
2 cups semisweet chocolate chips, divided
1 tablespoon butter
2 tablespoons milk
1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
2. In a large bowl, lightly beat eggs with a fork and mix them into cake mix and almond extract. Fold in cherry pie filling and 1 1/2 cups of the semisweet chocolate chips only until combined. Pour into greased 9x13 inch pan.
3. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out nearly clean. Remove cake from oven and let cool.
4. To Make Glaze: Heat the other 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips, butter or margarine, and milk in a saucepan over low heat until chocolate chips are melted, and mixture is combined stir in confectioners' sugar. DO NOT SCORCH.
5. Spread glaze over cooled cake.
NOTE: This is delicious as-is or topped with whipped cream or ice cream.
