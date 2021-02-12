Queenie Cooks: Perfect Scratch Brownies

By Terry Harris
According to the Oxford English Dictionary, a trifle is “a small amount of something,” or “a cold dessert of sponge cake and fruit covered with layers of custard, jelly, and cream.” Hold onto that thought for a minute?
So, a few years ago I had a request for 500 brownies – certainly not a trifling number. Due to the sheer volume required, I actually considered using a mix. There are some excellent ones out there, and I have had great success with them in the past for family gatherings. But for this event, I wanted to produce something special. I searched through about a bazillion recipes and discovered that there are an astonishing number of possible variations for these little gems. Finally, I found one that used real cocoa and real butter instead of oil, and extra eggs, and sounded a little decadent and rich and – perfect for Valentine’s Day!
The brownie recipe is simplicity itself – no more trouble than using a mix. Simply measure out the flour, cocoa, sugar, baking powder and salt in layers, pour on eggs, melted butter, and vanilla, and mix until smooth. I thought the only thing I would do differently were I making them for myself would be to add pecans – lots of pecans. But off course I still had to experiment a bit. (I know – you’re shocked.) I played with temperatures of both ingredients and of the oven, adjusted amounts of certain ingredients, tried a range of baking times, and even altered placement on the oven racks until I came out with two variations – one “cakey” and one “fudgy” - that I deemed just right!
Well, I settled in and baked those 500 brownies, wrapped them up neatly, tied little red, white, and blue bows on them, put them in four big baskets, and declared myself done. But… (Isn’t there always a “but” …?) in the course of my experiments I had ended up with two 9x13 pans of brownies that were ok, but not perfect, and I felt like those two experimental pans of brownies were staring at me in disappointment.
Now we get to today’s Valentine’s Day bonus. As the prospect of eating 48 “spare” brownies was a bit daunting, I began wracking my brain for a way to jazz up a LOT of leftover brownies. My “eureka!” moment came when a dear friend asked, “How about a brownie trifle?” It seemed like a good idea, and I had recently been given a lovely trifle bowl. But those things are big and, although I had this mountain of brownies, I certainly did not have enough fruit or other ingredients to fill it up. Well, I searched through the cabinets for something smaller that would serve and - voila! Individual Brownie Trifles!
Now, trifles directions generally include fruit layers, but after that you might have jams, jellies, puddings, whipped creams, even sherry for soaking the cake in the traditional British versions. I settled on fresh raspberries and vanilla pudding, and trust me, this elevated those leftover, experimental brownies all the way from “Good” to “Great!”
And here’s a tip: If you decide to “trivial-ize” (sorry – couldn’t resist) your brownies, you can make this dessert as elegant or “down home” as you like just by adjusting the serving dish. As long as it is clear so the layers show through, anything from a martini glass to a mason jar will work just fine, depending on the occasion, your personal style, or – let’s face it – what you have on hand.
So, today’s column is really about how you can make some amazing scratch-brownies, based on my playtime! But fair warning: now I am feeling inspired. One recipe for a potential trifle ingredient that includes cream cheese (and I do love some cream cheese!) and whipped cream sounds so delicious that… well, don’t be surprised if I share that recipe – and my big truffle bowl - very soon. For now, why not go ahead and stir up a nice batch of these quick and easy Queenie-style scratch brownies to start off your Valentine’s Day just right! Enjoy!
QUEENIE’S FROM-SCRATCH BROWNIES
PREP 7 - 12 mins. BAKE 18-22 mins. YIELD about 2 dozen 2" brownies
1 cup All-Purpose Flour
3/4 cup cocoa
2 cups sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
3 large eggs
1 stick melted butter
1/4 cup vegetable oil
2 teaspoons vanilla
Preheat oven to 350. Lightly grease 9"x13" pan. Place ingredients in large bowl. Stir, then beat mixture until smooth. Spoon into pan. Bake 18 to 22 minutes, or until just barely beginning to pull away from sides of pan. The shorter time makes them fudgy, longer makes them more cake-like. Cool completely before cutting.
