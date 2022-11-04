Queenie Cooks: Perfect Pumpkin Pie Dip

By Terry Harris
With the Holiday Season upon us, traditionally, it’s time to take out some time-honored recipes for all the gatherings with family and friends. Well, if you’re like me, sometimes an elaborate 12-layer cake or intricate “special side dish Grandma always made” is just not in the cards.
Today, Queenie’s coming to the rescue with a non-traditional recipe for something that’s perfect for any occasion and as delightful as it is different - a delicious Pumpkin Pie Dip that you can throw together in ten minutes with only four ingredients, three spices, and zero cooking!
Let’s face it: Halloween and Thanksgiving and Christmas all come in a whirlwind of activity, and the times when we want to share really great food with family and friends fall exactly when we have the least time and energy. Put this Pumpkin Pie Dip in the front of your recipe box and you’ll be ready for, well, anything!
Served with Ginger Snaps it’s great party food. Serve it on apple slices for after school snacks. It can even serve as a quick and easy dessert to share while you sit around the table and laugh at fond memories. And I happen to know that it’s perfect for snacking while you sit at your computer trying to get some work done or organize all the other things you have to do.
Here's the best part: besides the fact that you can adjust the sweetness – and the spiciness - to your own tastes, you can even make this dip up a day or two early for impromptu hassle-free time with family and friends.
The first time I made it, some very dear friends were opening a new shop. Now, these guys always do things with class. So while they raced around preparing for opening day, they ordered a lovely cake. And they planned to have other nice refreshments to go with it for the opening.
But in a classic example of “the best laid plans”… well, the day before the opening, I realized that the cake was all that they had – and they had a very long way to go to get everything in the store just how they wanted it. I had intended to send flowers for their big event, but then I thought, “What they need more than flowers is time – and I can help with that!”
So I pulled them aside for a minute to talk about what they wanted, then raced to Food Lion for fruit, cheese, deli meats, nuts, and – TA DA! – the few simple ingredients for this dip because I just knew they’d love it. And they did! Even people who said they weren’t fans of pumpkin pie raved about it!
I think one reason why it went over so well was that I served it with very good ginger snaps. The super-smooth dip and the crunchy wafers made a nice contrast of textures, and the flavor? Delicious!
Did I play with the ingredients? You bet! Because I felt like it was important that it be more tangy than sweet, but the original recipe wasn’t sweet in the least – and how can you call anything “pie” without at least a hint of sweetness? I adjusted that. And I backed off just a tad on the ginger so it wouldn’t be overpowering.
But I’m getting ahead of myself. Here’s what I did. First I creamed together a block of room temperature cream cheese and some sour cream with my mixer until they were perfectly smooth. Then I added a whole 15 ounce can of pumpkin puree. The original recipe called for only a cup. That’s probably milder and it’s certainly thicker, but I just loved the clean, rich taste of it made this way.
I also cut back a little on the “1 teaspoon each” of cinnamon, ginger, and pumpkin pie spice until it had just the tiny bit of a bite that I wanted. Then I started with the 1 Cup confectioner’s sugar called for and it was just not sweet at all. So I kept beating everything together and adding a couple of tablespoons more at a time until I got to about a cup and a half and, as Goldilocks would say, it was JUST right.
And seriously, that is ALL you do. Beat everything together until smooth, spoon it out into a bowl (or fancy serving dish), and enjoy!
Like I said, you can make it the day before and serve it straight from the fridge or at room temperature. And I’m not sure why, but when I tried it with Granny Smith apple slices – which I usually love - it was… well, I wasn’t crazy about it. So I just served it with the ginger snaps. But the next day, I had a little left (I always make a ton of everything) and I tried it again on the apple and oh, my was it tasty!
I don’t know if it was from sitting overnight and giving the spices a chance to really mingle with the rest or what, but by all means try both the apples and the cookies. Come to think of it, I’m sure it also would be delicious on graham crackers, shortbread. Vanilla wafers – shucks, it’s good on a spoon!
So there you have it – one perfect (and perfectly easy) dish to go with anything for any occasion – just in time for “everything pumpkin.” P.S. And I call it Perfect Pumpkin Pie Dip because with your adjustments of the number and amounts of spices, you easily can make it taste just perfect for you and yours. Enjoy!
Queenie’s Perfect Pumpkin Pie Dip
8 oz Cream Cheese, softened
½ Cup Sour Cream
15 oz can pureed pumpkin (may reduce to 1 Cup for thicker dip with less intense pumpkin flavor)
1 Cup Confectioners Sugar (may increase up to 2 Cups, if desired)
1 tsp Cinnamon
1 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice
1 tsp Ginger
Ginger Snaps for dipping
Granny Smith Apple Slices (optional) also for dipping
Cream together sour cream and cream cheese with mixer until smooth. Beat in pumpkin until smooth. Continuing to beat, add spices, then gradually add confectioners’ sugar until desired sweetness. Serve with Ginger Snaps or tart apple slices.
NOTE: You can adjust the amount of each spice to your taste. I backed off on the ginger just a bit and loved it.
