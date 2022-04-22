Queenie Cooks: Pecan Coffee Cake

By Terry Harris
If you’re looking for something to serve at a brunch or shower, to take to a pot luck, or just to enjoy over morning coffee with friends, the deliciousness of this moist cake with the crunchy, sweet topping will be pretty hard to beat.
Until I discovered – ok, reinvented – this recipe, I never bothered with baking coffee cakes. The ones I had always seemed to be pretty dry, plus they didn’t hold up well if you didn’t eat them immediately. That all changed when the need arose for some special breakfast-type food for visiting friends.
Well, after some searching, I found an old Pecan Coffee Cake recipe, played with it a bit, and it turned out to be absolutely scrumptious and oh-so-moist! The claim is that this one will still be moist after three days, but I can’t swear to it as I can’t imagine having any of it still around for that long. That certainly hasn’t happened for me!
The recipe is simplicity itself, but I will share one caution: be sure to butter the pan - including the sides - very well. Or you can spray the pan with your favorite oil and flour baking spray. In any case, do use one or the other because the first one I made presented a bit of a challenge when it was time to get it out of the pan. But it surely was tasty when I did!
I always think it’s more fun to make adjustments so that a recipe feels more like “your own,” but as with anything baked, there are some things in the recipe you can safely toy with and some you can’t. One example of the “cans” for this coffee cake would be the type of nuts you use, as this one also would be delicious with walnuts or slivered almonds, though they might benefit from toasting first. Flaked coconut on top would be a great addition as well.
I love all the butter in this one, but if that’s a concern for you or someone in your family, you can substitute unsweetened applesauce for half the butter. You could even use fat-free sour cream if you wanted. And if you are not a fan of (or don’t have) sour cream, it would work as well to use yogurt or heavy cream instead. Just be sure to fold the dry ingredients into the wet ones. If you use a mixer to combine everything, your texture will suffer for it.
As the topping on my first attempt sank into the cake a bit more than I would have liked, I subsequently added 2 Tablespoons of flour to the topping mix and it was just right!
Even without that tweak, it was scrumptious, but not very pretty. I also have considered putting the topping on the bottom and smoothing the batter over it rather than the other way around – and increasing the amount of the streusel mix. I think that way when I dump the coffee cake out out of the pan the buttery, carmelized sugar will drip down the sides and make it a bit more like old-fashioned cinnamon buns.
I like using the 9x13 pan for this one. It seems more like “coffee cake” to me that way. But it would work equally well in two loaf pans or a bundt pan, as it’s very much like a pound cake recipe. If you’re going to make it as a bundt, try putting half the batter in the pan, placing your streusel mixture on top of the batter (which is very thick), and then covering it with the other half of the batter for a nice, surprise center! Just don’t spread the streusel out to the very edges, because if it touches the sides of the pan, it will stick, and when you go to turn out your cake it will likely end up in two pieces!
Cooking time is crucial with this recipe. You really need to cook it for an hour in a 350 degree oven unless you want the edges to be pretty and the center to be soup. And don’t do the tooth pick test before it has cooked for 55 minutes. If you do, it will sink In the middle.
As a bonus, whether you serve it hot from the oven or at room temperature, this Pecan Coffee Cake is so good that it’s perfect to have on the kitchen counter for guests who are early-risers - so you don’t have to be up cooking breakfast at the crack of dawn! And if you’re feeling adventurous and decide to experiment a little to make it your own, do let me know about your own amazing coffee cake at smilinatyanow@aol.com ! Enjoy!
