Queenie Cooks: PDQ Pie

By Terry Harris
Everybody needs at least one recipe in their repertoire for those “Lord a’ Mercy I’m clean out of time today and I’m supposed to make dessert for that thing tomorrow…” moments. Well, now you’ll have one.
My PDQ Pie takes five minutes to assemble, five really simple ingredients, and five steps start to finish – the most difficult of which is “Let set in refrigerator for three hours.” Maybe I should have called it my 555 pie? Nah – I call this my PDQ pie because, well, you can throw it together pretty darned quick!
Now, I’m going to tell you right up front that this may not be something you’d want to serve if you’re having the Queen of England over. It actually is delicious – and yes, that surprised me, too – but I think we’d all spend hours in the kitchen agonizing over a scratch-made something for an evening entertaining Her Majesty, right? (Or hire a good caterer?)
What this IS perfect for would be any simple, informal like simple suppers or community pot-lucks. And it’s really cool and refreshing for cooling off out on the verandah (or in your air conditioned kitchen?) during these hot summer days?
So here’s the thing; for me, there are a few items I ALWAYS keep on hand for emergencies, and this is made with five of those – which means that I’m always ready to whip it up in a skinny-minute when needed. Cream Cheese and sugar? How does one live without those? Oreo Cookie Piecrust? Ditto. Cherry Pie Filling? That’s my go-to for a bunch of in-a-hurry favorites. Cool Whip? OK, I admit I do have a soft spot for real, homemade, whipped cream. BUT - it’s a MAJOR time-saver for recipes like this one, and if you pair it with enough really good stuff, no one need ever know.
As for the actual preparation, it’s just whip, fold, spoon, top, serve. Period.
Well, ok, there is that pesky 3 hour refrigeration time in the middle to make it set up, but I figure that doesn’t count because, well, it’s just sitting there while you do whatever else you want to (or have to) do!
Seriously, you just whip together the cream cheese and sugar, fold in the *whispering* Cool Whip, spoon it into your ready-made Oreo crust (or you can use a graham cracker one, but I don’t understand people who don’t use chocolate at every opportunity), refrigerate it, dump the cherries on top, and eat!
Will your most serious foodie friends write sonnets about it? Probably not. Will your family and real friends enjoy it? Absolutely.
This dessert tastes light, cool, and refreshing and it’s actually… fluffy! And with all the hot, muggy, summer days we’re dealing with now, isn’t that – as Martha Stewart says – “A good thing?”
I have no suggestions for substitutions for this one (except the aforementioned graham cracker crust if you must!) but sometimes don’t we all just need to be able to quickly follow simple directions and not have to think about anything beyond how much the people we love will appreciate All That Time spent making a pretty, tasty dessert for them?
And if you keep reading after the PDQ Cherry Cheeecake Pie recipe this week, I’m throwing in a bonus “Quick and Easy” recipe for Stir and Bake Cheesy Bread! Enjoy!
Queenie’s PDQ Pie
Prep Time 5 minutes Total Time 3 hours, 5 minutes Servings 8
1 8 oz pkg. softened Cream Cheese
1/2 cup sugar
1 8 oz tub COOL WHIP Whipped Topping
1 ready-to-use Oreo Cookie Piecrust
1 Can (1 1/2 cups) cherry pie filling
1 - Beat softened cream cheese and sugar together until fluffy.
2 - Stir in Cool Whip.
3 - Spoon into Crust.
4 - Refrigerate for 3 hours.
5 - Top with Cherry Pie Filling and serve!
Queenie’s Stir & Bake Cheesy Bread
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 ½ cups sharp Cheddar cheese, grated
1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
2 large eggs
1 ½ cups creamy yogurt (or half yogurt, half sour cream)
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder *
¼ teaspoon onion powder *
Preheat oven to 350°F. Treat inside of Bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray. In a large bowl, mix together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, garlic powder and onion powder. (May increase garlic and onion salt if desired.)
In a separate, medium bowl, whisk together yogurt and eggs. Stir in butter, and add all to dry ingredients. Stir until all dry flour is incorporated. Mix in Parmesan and Cheddar cheeses. Spread evenly in Bundt pan.
Bake 45 - 50 minutes, until you can insert a toothpick in the center and it comes out clean. Turn loaf out onto cooling rack and let set for about ten minutes. Slice, serve, and accept accolades!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.