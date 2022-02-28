Queenie Cooks: Old Fashioned Hershey Chocolate Cake

Today I’m sharing my often-requested but seldom released recipe for the most popular cake I’ve ever made - my bodacious Hershey chocolate cake.
The first time I tried it, a dear friend had made one by an old recipe his mother used. It was beautiful to behold, and tasted even better than it looked! I was instantly hooked, begged for the recipe, and got busy whipping one up the very next week.
Well, let me just say up front that, at least when I make it, this is not always a pretty cake. To begin with, it’s so rich and moist that you can’t make it into a layer cake; it only works in a 9x13 pan. In fact, it’s so moist that it occasionally kind of droops in the middle. (You can disguise that with some extra nuts and icing, but more on that later!)
But here’s the first secret - you have to keep/serve it in the same pan you bake it in because it’s so moist it doesn’t “cut pretty” due to the sixteen ounces of Hershey’s chocolate syrup that go into the batter. That’s right. The same chocolatey goodness you used to use to make chocolate milk is baked into this wonderful cake.
But that’s still not the real secret to the absolute deliciousness of this Hershey chocolate cake. Ready? Once you get the cake made, you top that with a boiled icing into which you melt three regular Hershey bars. Just pour that all over the top of the cake.
The result? Well, I’ve served it at cast parties, family gatherings, potlucks, neighborhood get togethers - seriously, I long ago lost count of the number and types of cakes I have made and served and shared - and this one never, never, never lasts long enough for me to even know how leftovers taste. I’ve never had any. Period.
It’s truly not hard to make. In fact, it’s a simple, one-bowl, cake. It even uses self-rising flour.
However, the first time you make it, being able to tell when it’s done can be a little challenging, so here are a couple of tips. If you rely on just the toothpick test, A) you don’t want to wait until there are no crumbs on the toothpick because it will be dry and B) if you stick a toothpick in the cake too soon, the cake will fall – so don’t just randomly start checking it halfway through. (Yeah, I’ve done that, too, but don’t tell)
The recipe says 30 minutes, but ovens vary, and for mine – which runs hot – I have to reduce the heat and cook it longer. So in my wonky oven, it usually takes closer to 45 minutes. Just use your middle rack and begin watching it through the little oven window at about 30 minutes or until the top looks like it’s almost dry around the edges.
Do not open the oven before 30 minutes are up no matter what, because if you do, it probably will fall. But if it does, it’s not the end of the world. Like I said earlier, just sprinkle a bunch of pecans on top – mostly toward the center, cover them with a DOUBLE batch of the icing, and tell everyone it’s supposed to be that way. It will taste soooo good no one will care what it looks like. I promise.
And don’t let the old-fashioned boiled icing intimidate you. This one’s easy. It’s also one of the best things I’ve ever put in my mouth. And when you add that to the cake, the total package is so moist and delicious – well, again, it’s not always pretty, but anyone who likes chocolate will love it.
I love it warm, cold, with or without vanilla ice cream – I can’t think of a way I would not like this old-fashioned chocolate cake. Even chocolate snobs – if you don’t tell them about the ingredients - will find this one really special. Hope you do, too. Enjoy.
Queenie’s best chocolate cake
NOTE: For best results, it’s important that the ingredients be at room temperature.
1 cup self-rising flour
1 cup sugar
1 tbsp baking powder
1 tbsp vanilla
1 stick butter
4 eggs
Pinch of salt
1 – 16 oz can chocolate syrup
Cream butter and sugar; add eggs, one at a time, and beat well after each addition. Add flour, baking powder and salt, vanilla and chocolate. Beat well. Bake in sheet pan 30 minutes at 350.
ICING
1 cup sugar
1 stick butter
½ cup canned milk (evaporated, not sweetened condensed)
3 Hershey bars (regular size)
1 cup (or more) coarsely chopped pecans
Bring to a boil over low heat; boil 2-3 minutes. Take off heat and stir in your three Hershey bars. Pour over hot cake as soon as it comes from the oven. Sprinkle with chopped nuts.
