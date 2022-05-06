I may not always remember where I left my glasses, but I will never forget my first taste of a Millionaire pie. I was in the coffee shop at ASU (That’s Appalachian, not Arizona!) – Junior year – craving something sweet. I remember seeing this unassuming-looking slice of pie rotating around under glass and not being that impressed, but as I’ve always loved trying “something different” I grabbed it and it was so delicious that after one bite I searched out the cook to compliment her.
I wish I could remember that lady’s name. I certainly remember her smile as she said, “Honey, I call it a Millionaire Pie and it is SO easy! Just grab a pencil and I’ll tell you how to make one!” And she did.
Fun fact: For years, I thought she originated the recipe, and assumed that it was called Millionaire Pie because it tasted “like a million dollars.” Actually, the original is from an old World War II recipe and was so-named because so many food items were difficult to get at that time, if you could find pineapple and nuts to cook with, you must be a millionaire!
Anyway, fast forward to a couple of years ago when I was racking my brain for just the right dessert – to prepare quickly - for an after-rehearsal birthday party in honor of a special almost-teen in our On Golden Pond cast. I asked his Mom what kind of cake he liked, and she said, “Well, he really likes anything with pineapple and coconut – sort of like a Piña Colada, only non-alcoholic, of course.”
Immediately I knew that I had to go with some variation on a Millionaire Pie! Just thinking of how truly tasty they are made my mouth water, plus preparation is so quick and easy that you can go from decision to refrigeration in five minutes. Literally.
I was a little concerned about the limited after-rehearsal time and feared that slicing and serving the pies would be time-consuming and possibly a bit messy. TA DA! Why not scoop the filling into mini shells for simple-to-serve and enjoy tarts instead? Problem solved!
There only remained the question of how to make Raleigh’s party sweet more festive. Then I remembered that he also liked maraschino cherries plus he preferred crunchy cookies. So I just picked up a couple of jars of maraschino cherries and some lovely little mini graham cracker crusts and instead of making two big pies to cut up for his party I made 18 minis – or tarts!
The look on his face when he took the first bite was priceless! (I’m pretty sure he ate two tarts at the party, but who’s counting?) And I was glad that I decided against chopping the cherries into the filling when his grin grew even wider as I plopped the whole jar full down by his plate and said, “Go for it, Birthday Boy!”
Well, I did not think the original Millionaire Pies could be improved upon. But when my little experiment for Raleigh produced these little Millionaire Piña Colada Tarts with the addition of a crunchy cookie-tasting bit of crust with every bite, I discovered that I like these even better than the originals!
Preparation truly could not be simpler. With ready-made graham cracker crusts and sweetened condensed milk (as opposed to the raw eggs, granulated sugar, and homemade piecrust of the original) you just stir together pineapple, coconut, nuts, lemon juice and sweetened condensed milk, fold in some Cool Whip, scoop the mixture into your shells, and chill. It’s really that easy.
I have learned a few little tips along the way. One, you can either squeeze fresh lemons for the juice or use bottled lemon juice. Either works fine, but if you don’t use one or the other your filling won’t thicken.
Two, make sure to drain your crushed pineapple well to get a good consistency.
Three, you can substitute real whipped cream for the Cool Whip if you have the time and the inclination, but much as I love real whipped cream, I promise the Cool Whip tastes just fine in this pie, and the filling holds up better.
So the next time you need a truly delicious dessert that’s cool, creamy, and tropical with a nice little crunch, just take five minutes and a few, basic ingredients and whip up a batch of these Millionaire Piña Colada Tarts – and prepare for calls for an encore! Let’s just keep how easy they are to make our little secret. Enjoy!
Millionaire Piña Colada Tarts
1 Cup Angel Flake (sweetened, flaked) coconut
1 Cup crushed pineapple, very well drained
1/2 Cup chopped pecans
1 Can Sweetened Condensed Milk
5 Tablespoons lemon juice (bottled works fine)
1 Cup Cool Whip
8 – 12 Mini Graham cracker crusts
1 - COMBINE coconut, pineapple, pecans, sweetened condensed milk and lemon juice in large bowl; mix well.
2 -FOLD in whipped topping.
3 – SPOON into prepared crusts.
4 - COVER and CHILL 3 hours or overnight.
5 – Serve – and modestly accept accolades!
