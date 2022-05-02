Queenie Cooks: Mama’s Triple Strawberry Tall Cake

I’m not sure that I ever told her this, but I developed this Triple Strawberry Tall Cake recipe with my mother in mind, because I’ve never known anyone to love strawberry shortcake more than Mama. I remember going with her to pick juicy, ripe berries out behind Grandma Evelyn’s after school, and I suspect I might have been a bit whiney about it (sorry, Mama!) because I didn’t necessarily love the picking part. But I was crazy about the eating part!
So today I’m sharing my attempt to re-create Mama’s first-strawberries-of-spring shortcake experience in a dessert that is as beautiful as it is delicious! With Mother’s Day upon us, I decided to re-share this today because, I think it’s one of the prettiest, tastiest cakes around and there’s still time for y’all to make one plus, as this is the first Mother’s Day without her, I wanted to share this in honor of my Mama.
First – true confession - this began with a recipe I called Strawberry Short-Cut Cake, because *whispering* it includes a boxed mix. Yes, I generally make cakes from scratch. BUT I just did not have the time (or the inclination) for doing all that plus with good, modern “doctored” mixes you can get excellent results – and this one really is that good.
Anyway, when I went to get the strawberries they were SO beautiful and smelled so good that I overbought – by a bunch - like, a half-gallon of strawberries to make a cake that called for half a cup.
The whole time I was making that first cake I kept thinking, “I wish I could make this taste as strawberry-juicy-wonderful as Mama’s strawberry shortcake.” Well, since she would always cut up the strawberries and let them sit for a few minutes covered with sugar to “draw out the juice” I thought – “Why not do that and puree them for smooth slices?” So that’s what I did.
Here are a couple of notes to make this process easier – and tastier. First, instead of using the toothpick test for doneness, 20 minutes into baking, VERY lightly press the center with your finger. When it springs back, it’s done.
Use a small skewer to punch the little holes into your layers for soaking up the puree. If you use anything smaller, it won’t soak into the cake, and if you use something larger you’ll just have a big mess.
Pour the pureed strawberries onto your cake layers SLOWLY so they can really soak into the layers and give you that strawberry shortcake flavor and consistency. I recommend refrigerating your layers, with the puree already added, covered with cling wrap for a few minutes before frosting it to have a prettier – and easier to frost - cake. And have a little extra powdered sugar on hand in case your berries are very juicy and you have to add more sugar to get the thickness right.
And when it’s done, if your family likes the taste of fresh, juicy, just-picked strawberries, they’re going to love this Triple Strawberry cake. Mama certainly did. And if you make it with love, bet it tastes just like Mama’s strawberry shortcake. That’s the secret ingredient for the best of anything we cook, right? It always was with Mama’s. Enjoy!
Mama’s Triple Strawberry Tall Cake
1 Package white cake mix
1 (3-ounce) Package strawberry gelatin
4 Large eggs
½ Cup sugar
½ Cup finely chopped fresh strawberries
½ Cup milk
½ Cup Vegetable oil
1/3 Cup all-purpose flour
Another 1 ½ -2 cups fresh strawberries, pureed, 2 Tablespoons sugar added
Fresh strawberries for garnish, if desired
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. On low speed, beat together cake mix, strawberry gelatin, eggs, sugar, ½ Cup chopped fresh strawberries, milk, vegetable oil and flour for 1 minute. Scrape down sides, and beat at medium speed for 2 additional minutes, scraping down sides as needed.
2. Pour batter into 3 greased and floured 8 or 9” round cake pans.
3. Bake at 350 degrees, testing beginning at 20 minutes, by pressing center very lightly with finger. When it has springs back, it’s ready.
4. Cool 10 minutes, then invert first layer onto cake plate and cool thoroughly. Invert other two layers onto waxed paper or parchment to make them easy to handle.
4.Once cake is cool, poke holes in the top of the first layer and pour Fresh Strawberry Puree over the whole slowly, allowing some of it to soak down into the cake, avoiding letting puree drip down the sides Place second layer atop first and repeat steps.
5. Place third layer atop second and spread Fresh Strawberry Cream Cheese Frosting on top and sides of cake. (If leaving sides naked, pile frosting on top and let just a little drip down the sides. Garnish with more berries and serve immediately. Will last, chilled, for up to 1 week.
Strawberry Puree
About 2 pints fresh strawberries, hulled and washed and dried
1 Tablespoon sugar
Pulverize berries in food processor or mash thoroughly with a fork. Add sugar and let set while cake cools to draw out the juice. NOTE: You may skip the sugar, as this is a very sweet dessert, but it won’t be as juicy.
Fresh Strawberry Cream Cheese Frosting
8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
1/2 Cup butter, softened
(32-ounce) Package powdered sugar, sifted
1 Cup finely chopped fresh strawberries
Beat cream cheese and butter together on medium until fluffy. Beat in most of sugar until light. Beat in strawberries on low only until well blended. NOTE: Depending on how juicy your strawberries are – and how thick you want your icing - you may need to adjust the powdered sugar. So it’s a good idea to hold a little back – and have a little extra on hand – just in case.
NOTE: DO NOT use the instructions or ingredients listed on cake mix box. Only use the white cake mix according to the instructions in this recipe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.