Queenie Cooks – light and flaky buttermilk biscuits

You know how wonderful a nice, hot, homemade biscuit tastes when you break it open right out of the oven and slather it with butter? Well, this week, I’m sharing a great way to start off the new year, making the ultimate Southern comfort food - light, flaky, and absolutely delicious biscuits - with a mixer!
Now, my mother was known for her buttermilk biscuits, and she learned to make them from her mother, who made them every morning on a special, long, rounded “biscuit board.” And these are a little different - but they are the best “super-flaky” biscuits I’ve ever tasted. And the secret is that instead of the shortening traditionally used for biscuits, they’re made with little lumps of very cold butter.
When my sister told me about these “perfect biscuits” she had begun making, I thought she’d lost her mind. And when she said that she was going to whip up a batch for me, I was skeptical to say the least. One bite and I was hooked. Big time.
They’re just super-super flaky and so buttery-good I’m tempted to call them something else, but based on the ingredients they really are biscuits. And in spite of the long list of directions they’re pretty easy to make because you make them with a stand mixer with the blade attachment - no hand-kneading at all.
Another significant surprise I discovered about this recipe - besides the “no-kneading, use your mixer and then fold” thing is that you freeze the ingredients, bowls, and tools for 15 minutes before starting. It seems that that is the secret to the flakiness sort of like when making a piecrust.
Two tips she gave me are that if some of the butter lumps are still fairly large after mixing it’s a good idea to quickly flatten those with your fingers – so you don’t get the dough warm before the folding step, they also do not work well on a greased sheet; you have to make them on parchment paper.
I’m a big proponent of her method of cutting them into squares to save every delicious bit of the dough. And these freeze beautifully for taking out and quickly baking up hot and fresh any time.
I’ve never trusted anyone who says, “trust me” but in this case, well, trust me? These are just so unbelievably delicious and flaky that, frankly, they’re also perfect with (or without) any favorite fillings - for a party. All you have to do is remember these few tips and practice looking modest when the accolades start rolling in. Enjoy!
Light and flaky buttermilk biscuits
(NOTE: measurements on left are originals. Amounts on the right are for half a batch – which makes a “regular” one-sheet size batch of biscuits.)
16 T (8 oz. or 2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes, chilled 8T (4 oz)
1 cup buttermilk, chilled ½ cup
1 cup heavy cream, chilled, plus ¼ cup more for brushing biscuits ½ cup
3 ½ cups (18 ½ ounces) all purpose flour 1 ¾ cup
4 teaspoons baking powder 2 tsp
1 teaspoon kosher salt or ½ teaspoon fine sea salt ½ tsp (¼ tsp)
(Plus ¼ cup buttermilk or butter for brushing biscuit tops)
PREHEAT oven to 450 degrees F, line two baking sheets with parchment paper and FREEZE ingredients, bowls and tools for 15 minutes.
Place the flour, baking powder and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fit with the paddle attachment and MIX on low until combined, about 30 seconds. ADD half the butter, a few pieces at a time, and continue mixing on low until mixture looks sandy and no distinct pieces of butter are visible, about eight minutes. ADD the rest of the butter and continue mixing until the butter pieces are the size of large peas, about four minutes.
Transfer mixture to a large, wide bowl. Flour hands and very briefly use fingers to flatten the largest butter pieces. Create a well in the center of the mixture. POUR the buttermilk and one cup cream into well. MIX with rubber spatula with broad, circular strokes until dough comes roughly together.
KNEAD. Lightly flour the counter and turn the dough out of the bowl. Gently pat the dough into a ¾ inch, about 9 x 13 inches. Fold dough in half, fold again, then fold a third time. Use rolling pin to gently roll the dough back out to a ¾ to 1 ¼ inch rectangle.
CUT with knife or biscuit cutter - straight down and up - and clean cutter between each cut or biscuits may not rise properly on all sides. Place the biscuits about ½” apart on prepared baking sheets and brush tops generously with cream (or butter).
BAKE at 450 degrees F for eight minutes, then rotate pans and switch oven positions. Continue baking another eight to 10 minutes, until golden brown and light when picked up. Cool on wire rack for 5 minutes. Serve warm.
TO FREEZE: Place cut biscuits on baking sheet in single layer and freeze until solid BEFORE BAKING. Transfer to double plastic freezer bag, wrap in foil and freeze for up to six weeks. Use butter instead of cream to brush tops, brushing tops before freezing.
TO BAKE: Do not thaw. Brush frozen biscuits with cream or butter (unless brushed before freezing) and bake for 10 minutes at 450 and 10 to 12 minutes at 375.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.