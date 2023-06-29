 Queenie Cooks: Independence Cake

By Terry Harris
A few years ago, while searching for something different to make for the Fourth of July, I was intrigued by a recipe for a cake that sounded unusual but delicious. Mostly I was excited by the certainty that with the introduction of some raspberries and blueberries and whipped cream it would be perfect for an Independence Day celebration – sort of a red, white, and blue extravaganza.
To my disappointment, upon reading the directions more carefully I realized that the directions for making it were much way more complex than any but the most devoted would want to tackle now that summer is finally here. I mean, who wants to be tied to a hot kitchen for hours when there are so many fun things to do elsewhere?
Fortunately, after a bit of digging (and with a little tweaking, of course!) I came up with a similar - even better – recipe for a rich, super-moist, unforgettable easy summer dessert!
I admit that there were some unusual challenges with this one for me that first time, because I was preparing it in someone’s else kitchen – which meant that I did not have my “stuff” on hand. Did I let that bother me? Of course not! Well, not much. And by the time I finished putting this one together I was excited to be able to declare my independence from, well, depending on my “own” tools.
Also, this was my first time experimenting with coating the pans for this cake with butter and then dusting that with granulated sugar rather than flour, and oh my!!! What a nice crunch that added! But even that was just the beginning of the fun as I played with this recipe.
So today, I’m sharing my Independence Cake just in time for you to declare your own independence from heating up the house making ordinary desserts for the Fourth of July – or any time that you want a deliciously different but oh-so-tasty dessert.
Ready to be dazzled with one of the most flexible recipes ever? Here we go!
Basically, it starts off as a super-moist butter cake, but after that, its variety is only limited by imagination, because there are so many options and adjustments you can make!
For example, I love sour cream – which was called for in the original recipe. But I didn’t have any on hand, so I used the yogurt that I did have, and it was delicious. If you don’t have either you can also substitute crème fraiche or ricotta.
You can grind up nuts in a food processer until powdery and use that for ¼ of the flour. Or you can divide the batter, add some cocoa to half of it, then swirl the two together into a fun – and delicious pattern. And a little added almond extract, citrus zest, or dark rum can change the flavor altogether.
The original recipe did not call for the berries – I added those – but why not experiment with adding two cups of – well, almost anything? I’m thinking flake coconut, chocolate chunks or toasted nuts would be wonderful in this, and if you’re baking it in two loaf pans rather than a Bundt, you can divide the batter and make two different cakes altogether!
And the fun doesn’t even have to end there. Once your cake is done, you can mash together some favorite fresh fruit, add a little sugar and/or citrus zest, refrigerate that a bit, and serve with whipped cream.
What I did that first time was to cut nice, consistent slices and use those for the outside of ice cream sandwiches. But you could just as easily cut pieces the size and shape of steak fries, quickly fry them for about a minute to a side, cover them with confectioner’s sugar, and instantly transport the gang to the smells and tastes of the midway at the State Fair. Or just go crazy and grill them for a sweet and salty taste with a bit of olive oil and some kosher salt.
Anyway, as you can see by the photos, not only is this a great dessert for any family meal, but it’s also perfect for a picnic if you keep the whipped cream cold until the last minute.
So go ahead! This Fourth of July, why not declare your freedom from the ordinary and dig out your favorite “flavor additions” - and some patriotic napkins - just in time for reaping fun and accolades from serving your own, special Independence Cake! Happy Fourth, y’all!
Queenie Cooks: Independence Cake
Makes 2 loaves or 1 Bundt
3 Cups sugar
2 ¾ Cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 sticks butter, softened
6 large eggs
1 ¼ Cups yogurt
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
2 Cups mixed raspberries and blueberries
Preheat oven to 350. Coat inside of pan(s) with butter, then dust with granulated sugar. Whisk flour, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl. In a separate bowl, cream together butter and sugar until just becoming fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each. Stir in yogurt and vanilla. Slowly stir in dry ingredients ONLY until batter looks smooth. Lightly toss berries with 2 Tablespoons flour, then stir into mixture. Pour into prepared pan and bake at 350° F for about an hour, until a thin, serrated knife (not a toothpick!) inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool for 10 minutes, then turn out to cool completely. Serve with whipped cream and fresh berries.
