Queenie Cooks: Honey-lime dressed fruit salad

Albert Einstein is credited with saying, “A table, a chair, a bowl of fruit and a violin; what else does a man need to be happy?” I’m not sure I’d go that that far, but tasty fruit salad can go a long way toward putting a smile on most anyone’s face.
And what better way to start off the new year with all its accompanying resolutions than with a quick, easy, healthful medley of fresh fruits loosely held together with a delicious and deceptively simple Honey Lime dressing?
I never realized until I began researching recipes for a good lime dressing that there are an awful lot of them out there. So I made the sacrifice (hah!) and experimented a bit with different fruit combinations and dressing proportions. It didn’t take long to discover that a blend of fresh strawberries, blueberries, grapes, cherries, pineapple and mandarin oranges, besides tasting absolutely delicious, makes a gorgeous rainbow in a bowl!
There’s really not much preparation involved beyond washing and chopping your strawberries and green grapes, rinsing the blueberries, chunking the pineapple and opening and draining a can of mandarin oranges. The dressing I settled on after some experimentation simply consists of whisking together honey, lime juice, orange juice, and – if you like – a bit of lime zest.
I have to say that this recipe is spectacular just as presented, but do feel free to adjust the final product to your own taste. For example, a bit of fresh mint would likely be a delicious addition to the dressing.
As for fruits, blackberries, diced mango, kiwi, pomegranates, and pears all would be great additions! I’d probably avoid bananas, apples and peaches unless you plan to serve your salad immediately, because they tend to turn brown over time, but otherwise, have fun! You also easily can adjust this recipe to serve a couple or a crowd just by varying the amount of fruit and sauce.
I prefer to prepare mine at least a couple of hours ahead of time so that it can be served chilled, and it should be great for about three days - if any would ever be left that long!
If, in your enthusiasm over such a delicious, healthy treat, you happened to prepare a bit too much, you could always puree leftovers in a blender for a smoothie, add ice to make a slushy, or even just pour the puree into mini paper cups or popsicle molds and freeze them. I haven’t tried that, but I certainly intend to,
This fruit salad is ideal for lunch boxes, and it’s THE perfect dish for anything from Holiday tables to baby or bridal showers, picnics, barbecues, potlucks or family dinners.
In fact, with the Superbowl coming up soon, a super bowl of this fruit salad would perfectly balance the protein and salt heavy dishes traditionally on the menu for sporting events. I’ve also found it to be ideal for cast parties when everyone’s making their favorite things to impress friends. It’s that good. The moment you taste it, you’ll know exactly what I mean. Enjoy!
Honey Lime Dressed Fruit Salad
Ingredients
- 1 cup green grapes, sliced in half
- 1 cup washed, capped and quartered strawberries
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 cup mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 cup sweet cherries, halved and pitted
- 1 cup pineapple chunks
- Juice of 1 lime
- Zest of 1 lime (optional)
- ¼ cup honey (+/-, according to taste)
- 1 tablespoon orange juice
Directions
Honey Lime Dressing Whisk together honey, lime juice and orange juice until smooth. Taste to decide whether or not you want to add the zest. Adjust amount of honey and juice to taste.
Fruit Salad Gently place prepared fruit in large bowl and carefully toss with large spoons or tongs. Pour sauce over all and stir lightly to coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
