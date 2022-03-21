Queenie Cooks: Heavenly Crunchy Dessert Bars

As we say in the South, Lord-ha-Mercy these dessert bars are good! Of course, it’s hard to go wrong with chocolate chip cookie, creamy caramel, and crushed Oreo layers, right?
They’re also simple to make and require only five ingredients – chocolate chip cookie dough, white chocolate morsels, sweetened condensed milk, pecans, and Oreos - four if you omit the nuts. And there’s a pretty special story about how this particular recipe came about.
Several years ago, a very dear friend called about a Caregiver Dinner that she and her husband were in the process of planning to prepare and deliver to housebound people who were tied down while taking care of family members who were too ill or infirm to care for themselves. She had years of personal experience of how difficult and isolating the job can be, and had very strict standards for how special – and homemade – each part of each meal must be.
I had always enjoyed providing desserts when they did this, but as word got out about what they were doing, their list had grown from a few dozen to nearly 200 meals that they needed to provide. Frankly, coming up with menus that were special enough – yet affordable – had become pretty challenging. So when she called to talk about the latest effort we were positively stumped. Finally, I asked her to let me think on it for a bit and call her back.
I have literally thousands of recipes in my files, my notes, my memories, and my brain, but nothing I could think of seemed “just right.” In desperation, I resorted to a random google search, and almost immediately up popped several recipes for dessert bars topped with crushed Oreo cookies.
Now my friend is a self-confessed Oreo addict, so I settled on one recipe that sounded “almost” perfect – and which I knew I could make even better with a little tweaking – and called her back. Sure enough, I didn’t get any farther than “topped with Oreos” before she practically squealed, “Yes! Those!”
Well, between some unexpected donations to help with the cost of the meals and a bit of finagling with the recipe, the proposed Dessert Bars were just barely workable within the budget.
So combining the partial recipe and some ideas I had, I got busy making a test batch. As it takes quite a while to make 200 desserts, I started with refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough for the base, and – due to concern that some of the 200 might have nut allergies - I reluctantly omitted the pecans. As an added bonus, it cut down on the costs until we could squeak by on the budget as well!
I have to tell you that by the time I poured on the melted caramel middle layer and pressed in the crushed Oreos, that pan of dessert bars was looking mighty good, and the house smelled, well, heavenly! It was all I could do to wait the required 30 minutes for everything to cool and set up.
Finally time was up. I retrieved my special, experimental pan of sweet treats from the fridge, took a bite, and BLISS! In fact, they were so good that by the time I had my friend and her husband sample them – and, ok, I may have eaten “one or two” myself – my plan to freeze the bulk of that batch was out the window!
So I still had 200 bars to make and freeze over the next couple of weeks, but you know what? I really didn’t mind. Sure, it took several days to make them all. But if I started to get frustrated with it, I’d remind myself of how really fortunate I was that staying in was a choice – not a necessity – and go back to making those special bars JUST right.
Bet you love them, too! Warning: I’d recommend having a big glass of ice-cold milk – or a nice cup of coffee – ready before you cut into them. And with a few substitutions – like changing the topping just a bit you could open up a whole new world of dessert-making. And I guarantee these will be the hit of any potluck, party, family dinner, or snack time whenever you share them! Enjoy1
Queenie Cooks: Heavenly Crunchy Dessert Bars
1 (30 oz) package refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough
1 ½ Cups coarsely chopped pecans (may be omitted – but why?)
1 (11 oz) package white chocolate morsels
1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk
1 (14 oz) package (14oz) OREO's, crushed
1 - Line a 12” x 17” baking sheet with 1” sides with parchment paper and set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
2 – Mash down cookie dough on parchment paper in prepared pan, pressing to ½ inch from sides, and sprinkle with pecans. Press pecans down into mix.
3 - Bake for 14-16 minutes, until lightly browned.
4 – As bars bake, mix together white chocolate morsels with sweetened condensed milk in microwave safe bowl. Microwave for one minute, stir thoroughly, then microwave another 30 seconds. Stir until smooth. Keep warm.
5 – Remove cookie bars from oven carefully – they will separate at first if pan is tilted - and let cool for 10 minutes.
6 - Spread caramel mixture over bars and immediately press crushed Oreo cookies into the top.
7 - Chill for at least 30 minutes, then cut into bars. Serve cold.
