Queenie Cooks: Hasty Tasty Chicken Chili

By Terry Harris
On a recent, really cold day I was up for something hot and hearty, but not hamburger I had waiting in the fridge – and definitely nothing that would require a lot of prep work. I considered chili - a classic for a cold day - but I definitely wasn’t up for the acidic tomatoes or spices, and besides – hamburger?
Scrounging around in the freezer I found some boneless, skinless chicken breasts, but preparing some chicken dish with sides was more of a hassle than I wanted to deal with. Frustrated, I opened the cabinet to look for inspiration. I immediately spied cans of great northern beans that I keep on hand for a sausage and bean soup I really like, but that didn’t particularly appeal to me at the moment, either.
That’s when I had my Eureka! moment. I had chicken… white beans… onions… mild green chiles (which I love)… Why not concoct some kind of White Bean Chili?!?! So I did. And it was wonderful! Now I’m going to tell you how to make it!
First, in case you aren’t comfortable with a recipe that doesn’t have exact measurements, I’m going to share directions for making this exactly as I made it, and if you don’t change a thing it’ll be wonderful. Just know, going in, that the recipe is extremely flexible. So if anything in here that doesn’t appeal to you – leave it out! But I’m probably getting ahead of myself, so let’s just talk about what I did.
I’ll admit up front that much of these ingredients started off in cans. But I promise you after you put it together no one will ever suspect that it’s not an old-fashioned, cook-on-the-stove-for-hours feast, and if you don’t tell, I won’t.
First, bring to a slow boil and cook your chicken, broth, and chopped onion on medium low for about 15 minutes if you’re using the tenderloins, longer if they’re the thicker full breasts. That’s right – just use good, ready-to-use chicken broth. I used “regular” broth, but if you prefer you can use the low-sodium kind or if you like to go organic, use that. The main thing is that, besides adding a really nice flavor to what can be pretty bland chicken breasts, you’re saving a whole lot of time by not making your own broth.
When your chicken is done, remove from the broth and cool. Rinse your canned beans in a colander - another major time saver as you’re reducing the hours of sorting, soaking, rinsing, and slow cooking dried beans to what? Two minutes?
Next, add those nice, tender beans, green chiles, celery, and seasonings to the broth. I used about a teaspoon of coarse ground black pepper, a teaspoon of garlic powder, tossed in a couple of chopped basil leaves (because I’d probably put basil in ice cream), and then stirred in a teaspoon of cumin because, after all, I’m calling this chili!
While all that simmers – and makes your house smell heavenly - cut the cooked chicken into bite-size chunks, add that back to the broth, and simmer everything as long as you like! If you want thicker chili/soup, continue to cook accordingly, but basically when it’s all hot and tasty, you’re good to go!
Getting back to the flexibility I mentioned earlier, this really was a “taste-as-you-to” dish. If you use more or less (or no!) garlic or cumin, it won’t change anything substantially except the underlying flavor. You can use hotter – or more – peppers, throw in some oregano if you like, increase or omit the basil. You can thin it by adding more broth during any stage of cooking, and if you’re dealing with “I don’t like green stuff” folks, use that old “Smart Mama” trick and cut your celery into a couple of big chunks to cook. You still get the flavor, but you can fish out the evidence before serving.
Speaking of serving, I like to top each bowlful with sliced green onions or parmesan cheese, or grate some cheddar over it just before serving. I can offer a hearty recommendation for any one of these.
You could rightfully call this Hearty Healthy Hasty Tasty Chicken Chili, because besides being thick and chunky and really delicious, it contains basically no fat or added sugars – which is pretty amazing for a 30 minute “mostly from cans” dish that tastes full of old-fashioned, slow cooked deliciousness, right? So go ahead and whip up your own batch, stash those empty cans away while no one’s looking, and just smile when the “Oohs, and Aahs” start rolling in. And if you’re cooking for one, freeze serving-size portions for winding down after lazy – or super-busy - days with a cup of delicious homemade goodness – right out of the microwave!
Enjoy!
Queenie’s Hasty Tasty Chicken Chili
3 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts
4 (15.8 oz cans) Great Northern Beans
2 (32 oz) boxes Chicken Broth
3 (4 oz) cans green chiles (chopped or sliced)
2 ribs celery, sliced
1 large onion, diced
1 tsp garlic powder (or 1 TBSP minced garlic) or to taste
1 tsp ground cumin +/-
1 tsp ground black pepper
1 tsp fresh basil leaves, chopped
Slow cook chicken breasts (on medium low) and chopped onion in the simmering chicken broth about 15 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink on the inside. Remove from broth and let cool while you drain and rinse canned beans. Add everything but the chicken to the broth while you chop the cooked chicken into bite-size cubes, then add that, too. Simmer for about 5 minutes to blend the flavors, then taste and adjust seasonings to taste, adding more pepper, salt, garlic, or herbs as desired.
NOTE: If you like spicy dishes, you may want to add red pepper flakes, cayenne, or jalapenos.
