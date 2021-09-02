QUEENIE COOKS: Frozen Peanut Butter Balls

By Terry Harris
Today’s recipe is so simple to make that you probably will want to just blush modestly and change the subject when people ask how you made them. Why? Because with four common ingredients you probably have in your kitchen right now and a little time, you can have these truly delicious Frozen Peanut Butter Balls ready to bring smiles to the faces of all the folks you love and the only “cooking” involved takes less than two minutes - in the microwave!
I like to think that the peanut butter even makes these delicious morsels a healthier option than many sweets, and I know that they are perfect when your sweet tooth is setting off a “Feed me!” alarm.
Actually, my Frozen Peanut Butter Balls might just as easily be called Desperation Delights because, with only four common household ingredients and five minutes “hands-on” time, you can whip this right up AND…. Drum roll… the closest thing to cooking you’ll do will be spending a couple of minutes by the microwave!
For me, these really were desperation delights when I suddenly remembered that I had promised to bring something sweet to an event and I had NO time to run to the store for ingredients. But having been raised on a peanut farm, I always keep peanut butter on hand. You can’t bake much of anything without vanilla and/or powdered sugar, so those are staples at my house as well. And who doesn’t keep chocolate chips (or at least some semi-sweet “emergency chocolate”) on hand? So, with those four simple ingredients, it was quick work to just plop the peanut butter and confectioners’ sugar in the mixer bowl and let it do the work! Once everything was nice and smooth, I had only to beat in the vanilla, roll it all into little balls, and stuck those in the freezer.
Thirty minutes later, I just quickly melted the chocolate in the microwave to prepare for coating and decorating the frozen bits of sweetness. Now, this part really is easy if you remember a few simple rules about dealing with chocolate. First, only microwave it in small increments of time. You can generally start with about two 30 second bursts, then follow with 10 second bursts until it’s ready. There are two reasons for this. First, chocolate WILL scorch in the microwave if you forget and cook it too long, and then there’s nothing you can do but discard it and start over. And the second reason is that looks definitely can be deceiving when microwaving chocolate. It can be completely melted and still retain its shape AND sometimes if you take it out and start stirring, the “already melted” part is warm enough that it melts the still slightly hard bits as you stir. And be sure not to get any moisture in the chocolate if you plan to save-re-use leftovers after you’re done dipping. Because even a few drops of water in that bowl of melted chocolate causes a chemical change that will make it impossible to reheat successfully. Don’t let these cautions scare you. It’s NOT difficult. You just have to watch what you’re doing.
OK, so now that you have your melted chocolate ready, take out your peanut butter balls and dip them one at a time in the chocolate using two forks to cradle the pieces as you dip. That reminds me – do not do what I did and assume that you can “just stick a toothpick in the balls and use that to dip them in the chocolate.” They’ll fall apart – or at least morph out of shape – and leave you with a pretty big mess. So, like I said, just lift the half-coated pieces out with two forks and place them on another sheet of waxed paper – on another flat pan. As a bonus, by doing them this way once the first one is done, you can lift the second one over the first and let the excess chocolate drip from the second onto the first and, in one step, make some lovely drop swirl patterns!
Then all that’s left to do is just put them in the freezer until the chocolate sets up, or, if you like them really cold/frozen like I do, leave them in there for about an hour and a half. Seriously, does it get any easier than this? It would have taken me more time to go to the store and buy candy, and I guarantee it wouldn’t have been as tasty.
Oh, and getting back to that health-food thing, peanuts are a good source of protein, low in carbs, high in healthy fats, and rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Shucks, that sounds like health food to me! OK. Maybe that’s a tiny bit of a stretch. But at least you know when you indulge in these, you’re getting some real nutritional value, plus I guarantee that money can’t buy the gold star you’ll get for making these for the people you love. Because anyone who likes peanut butter is going to love them! Enjoy!!!
FROZEN PEANUT BUTTER BALLS
2 Cups (1 18 oz jar) creamy peanut butter
2 ½ Cups confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
8 ounces semi-sweet chocolate (chocolate chips work great)
Beat together peanut butter and confectioners’ sugar until smooth and stiff. Beat in vanilla. Shape mixture into twenty one inch (or about 45 half inch balls.
Note: You may want to dust your hands with the confectioner’s sugar before rolling balls if it’s a particularly humid or hot day.
Place each little ball on a sheet tray lined with waxed paper. Freeze for an hour.
While that cools, chop chocolate into a small bowl and carefully microwave for 30 seconds. Stir and repeat. If still not perfectly smooth, continue in 10 second increments microwaving and then stirring until completely smooth.
Using two forks, dip chilled peanut butter balls into the chocolate, covering them about halfway up. Place each one on waxed paper. Drizzle more chocolate on the tops with the tines of a fork. Replace in freezer until set – about 30 minutes. Alternatively, on a hot day, I like to store them in the freezer and serve ice-cold.
