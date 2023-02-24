Queenie Cooks: Fresh Tomato Tulips

Luncheons and Showers and Snacks – Oh My!
By Terry Harris
There’s just something about Spring that brings out the creative juices. And, though the groundhog has predicted that spring may not be quite as close as we might like, today’s recipe can bring a bit of the feeling of spring most any time!
Laurie Colwyn, novelist and former food writer for Gourmet Magazine once said, “A world without tomatoes is like a string quartet without violins.” Well, these little Tomato Tulips, whether prepared as an appetizer, a salad, a centerpiece, or D) All of the above are perfect for just about any occasion. They’re fun, they’re festive - they’re fabulous! And how can you beat a snack/appetizer that’s actually as nutritious as it is delicious?
I do love all kinds of tomatoes, and when I found this recipe the temptation to prepare something with the potential to be as tasty as it is beautiful was more than I could resist!
The original recipe called for medium-small slicing tomatoes, but I just kept imagining how perfectly tulip-shaped the smaller grape tomatoes would be. I’ve been a big fan of grape tomatoes ever since the owner of a family-run produce haven in Dallas, Texas offered me one when I was on a quest for “something different.”
“Y’all gotta try these new-fangled ones,” he drawled as he plucked one from the display and handed it over. “Look kinda funny – but ohhhh, they’re good. Here ya go.”
One bite and I was hooked. So when I stumbled across a “Tomato Tulip Appetizer” idea, I went into my happy dance as I assembled all the ingredients suggested – plus a couple of other possibilities that I thought might make them even better. But when I ran to the grocery store to purchase grape tomatoes the only ones I could find were tiny!
I considered plum tomatoes as they also have that distinctive oval-ish tulip shape I was going for, but they were too large. (Is it just me, or is this beginning to sound a bit like Goldilocks and the Three Bears?)
Finally I settled on some nice, plump cherry tomatoes because although the shape left a bit to be desired, they still turned out to be (say it with me) – Juuuuust right!
These really are simple to make, though a bit time-consuming, and a few tricks I have learned will help with that.
As you gather your ingredients, you’ll want to resist the temptation to make the filling before preparing the tomatoes. Why? I’ll get to that in a minute.
Now, first turn each washed, dried, unpeeled tomato stem-side-down and cut an X into the top – where it was connected to the stem – slicing down about ¾ of the way toward the bottom. Then take a melon baller, a grapefruit spoon, a demitasse spoon – whatever you have on hand, and scoop out the insides of the tomatoes. With a skewer (or an ice pick, if you still have such a thing), poke a hole in the bottom of each tomato right where it was attached to the stem.
NOW make your filling, because cucumbers hold a lot of water, and if you skip the part about squeezing excess water from your peeled, seeded, minced cucumbers your filling will be runny.
Insert about a teaspoonful of your filling into each tomato. I recommend piping it in with a plastic bag with one corner snipped off as it’s less messy, but if you’re feeling brave you can use a spoon. In either case, do not overstuff, or you’ll lose the crisp, tulip-petal look.
Finally, insert the end of a chive stem (or green onion) into the hole you made, arrange your bouquet on a platter or tray and “tie” them together with one more chive stalk. and – TA DA – Tomato Tulips! All you’ll have left to do is to smile and modestly accept accolades.
You can also make extras with a skewer for a stem – perhaps serve them in a vase or with the other end of the skewer stuck into a cabbage half, surround them with parsley over the cabbage between the skewers, and it makes a lovely upright bouquet - finger food guests can pluck and eat at a party or shower.
And you know what? As disappointed as I initially was at the lack of grape tomatoes, if these little beauties had been any better I’m afraid I’d have eaten the whole bunch myself!
So there you go! Now you can legitimately play with your food as you celebrate most any occasion with your own Tomato Tulip Appetizer… or snack… or centerpiece.. or whatever! And if you run out of time – or patience – to make the little ones, the fresh-tasting, spring-like filling is perfect inside a salad-size tomato, and will serve to make any meal jusssst right! Enjoy!
Tomato Tulips
Prep time: 30 mins Total time: 30 mins
11 Bite-size grape or cherry) tomatoes, washed and dried
12 fresh chive leaves (or green onions)
8 oz. cream cheese (room temperature)
1 medium cucumber
1 teaspoon dried basil
Sea Salt
Coarse-ground pepper
With stem side down, cut a cross (about ¾ down) into the top of each cherry tomato. Carefully scrape out tomato seeds and make a hole in the base of each tomato for inserting the “stem.” Peel, seed, and mince or grate cucumber and squeeze in paper towel to absorb excess water. Mix cucumber, cream cheese, and basil in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Pipe or spoon just enough of the filling mixture into each tomato tulip to fill. Insert a chive into the hole at the bottom of each tomato. Wipe away cream cheese with a damp paper towel. Arrange bouquet on serving dish, wrapping bunch of stems with another chive. Chill until ready to serve. Best served the same day these are made.
