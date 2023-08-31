Queenie Cooks: Fresh Basil Pesto

By Terry Harris
This week, I’m sharing the best pasta sauce I ever tasted, and you don't even have to turn on the stove! Actually Fresh Basil Pesto is so smooth and fresh-tasting and versatile that it’s also fantastic on bread, baked brie, eggs, meat, you can even use it as in ingredient in salad dressings!
Basil pesto, or pesto alla genovese, basically is a simple, beautiful, green, garlicky sauce that originated in Italy. Originally it was made with a mortar and pestle, but modern women (at least this one!) make it with a food processor.
Pesto ingredients include something green, something nutty, good olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese. Some options, should you choose to deviate from classic basil pesto, are parsley, spinach, oregano, cilantro, tarragon, arugula, Swiss chard, kale, or even carrot tops. Likewise, for the classic pine nuts you could substitute pecans, almonds, pistachios, pepitas, sunflower seeds or – as I did with today’s recipe – walnuts!
I’m sure all are good in their own way, but from the first time I ever tried it, Fresh Basil Pesto, either with pine nuts or walnuts, has been one of my favorite things to eat. And besides being delicious, it’s quite simple to prepare and requires very few ingredients – my big three!
First, you definitely want to use only top-quality ingredients – like a really good olive oil - to make pesto. A serving on pasta, for example, consists of only a couple of tablespoons, so it goes a long way, and you’ll be able to taste the difference if you go for the cheaper brands. And if you can get it – and your budget extends that far – it’s wonderful with imported Parmigiano-Reggiano from Italy. Yes, it’s delicious even with domestic Parmesan, and I wouldn’t hesitate to use that at home, but if you’re serving a real foodie, they’ll know the difference.
Preparation is so easy you can make up a whole batch in less than 10 minutes from start to finish. Just pulse the walnuts and garlic in your food processor until they’re coarsely chopped, add the fresh basil leaves, pour in the salt and pepper and pulse again until everything is finely chopped. Then, while your food processor is running, pour in a small, steady stream of olive oil through the feed tube. Finally, add your cheese and process again until it’s all smooth, and that’s it!
Now comes the best part. Fresh Basil Pesto is so versatile that besides being delicious on any pasta, hot or cold, you can spread it on sandwiches for a nice, fresh taste any time, mix some up with softened cream cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, yogurt, or guacamole for a truly delicious dip, drizzle it over your eggs for breakfast, or for one of my favorite appetizers, ladle it over baked brie. You can add an entirely different flavor to your pizzas by substituting a little pesto for tomato sauce or just mix it with softened butter to spread on hot bread.
It’s absolutely delicious stirred into rice, grain, or chicken salads, and by adding just a little more oil, a bit of vinegar, or whisking it into some buttermilk you can make a homemade vinaigrette or Italian ranch dressing for your salads. It’s even great for garnishing soup or vegetables – like baked potatoes – instead of butter, and you can use it instead of a marinade for fish, chicken grilled steak, pork chops or in meatloaf or meatballs. And it makes fabulous bruschetta!
One tip: as with so many things in the kitchen, it’s really best if you make it “your own” so don’t be afraid to increase, decrease, or eliminate some of the garlic, salt, or pepper.
For storage, immediately after preparing it cover any of the sauce that you don’t use immediately with a thin layer of olive oil in a tightly sealed jar or air-tight plastic container to seal out air and prevent oxidizing – which turns it brown. You can store it that way in the fridge for about a week or freeze it for up to 6 months in an air-tight container.
It’s often frozen in ice cube trays, but I like to pour it into pint bags, flatten out a layer about a quarter of an inch thick, squeeze out all the air, then freeze it on a flat surface. Whenever I want one serving for lunch all I have to do is take out the wafer-thin bag of frozen pesto, break off a piece the size I want to use, and put the rest back in the freezer.
There you have it! Basil grows quickly in the garden, though this time of year you might soon have to keep it inside on a sunny windowsill. But I have successfully kept basil plants in flowerpots over the winter in case I couldn’t find it at farmers’ markets or in larger supermarkets. And this Fresh Basil Pasta truly is the freshest, tastiest, simplest-to-prepare sauce or spread or drizzle or replacement for a marinade or ingredient in a salad dressing - or pretty much whatever you want it to be – that I know of! Enjoy!
Fresh Basil Pesto
Takes 15 minutes, makes about 1-1/4 cups (about 10 servings)
1/3 cup walnuts
2 large garlic cloves, roughly chopped
2 cups gently packed fresh basil leaves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil, best quality
1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese (Ideally, real Parmigiano-Reggiano)
Coarsely chop walnuts and garlic with a steel blade in your food processor. Add fresh basil leaves, salt, and pepper and process for about a minute. Then, with the processor still running, slowly pour olive oil through feed tube until all is thoroughly blended. Add the Parmesan and process for about a minute longer, until smooth. Use immediately or store for up to a week in a tightly sealed jar or air-tight plastic container, covered with a thin layer of olive oil. It also freezes beautifully for use later.
