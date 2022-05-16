Queenie Cooks: Colcannon

By Terry Harris
I try always to come up with new – or at least previously unshared – recipes for my columns. But with all the amazing spring greens just bursting forth now that warm weather finally is here, today I feel inspired to re-visit of my favorite dishes ever. (And you know I’ve come up with some new tweaks, anyway.)
Well, to begin with, the impetus for this whole column was one very big bag filled with gorgeous greens I picked up from a local farmer. The rest is because - well, I suppose many might consider the way I generally cook as backwards. Sometimes when I just don’t feel like going to the grocery store I tend to be more of a “What-can-I-make-from-what-I-have-on-hand” than a “What can I go get to make what I want?” cook.
So, as I suddenly realized when arriving home with my fifteen pound bag of greens, (I weighed it!) I started to wonder how on earth I would ever use up that many. I knew that I’d be sharing some, (I did) and I already planned to cook up some of them with a piece of country ham I had on hand - but not THAT many! Then I remembered Colcannon – a phenomenal side dish that basically incorporates greens in buttery homemade mashed potatoes!
In Ireland it’s such a well-loved, old, traditional dish that it has its own song:
“Did you ever make colcannon made with lovely pickled cream,
With the greens and scallions mingled like a picture in a dream?
Did you ever make a hole on top to hold the meltin flake
Of the creamy flavored butter that our mothers used to make?”
Frankly, I love this dish so much – whatever you call it - that if it didn’t have its own song, I’d be tempted to write one!
Anyway, I was intrigued by the name. I know the Irish apparently have all sorts of ways of cooking potatoes – the other main ingredient in this dish. I discovered that some of these dishes have interesting names like champ, bruisy, pandy, boxty. But apparently the name colcannon originated in the 18th century when cannonballs were used to pound vegetables like spinach. (They didn’t say why,)
Finally, as I was getting hungry, I stopped searching for trivia and started looking over the short list of ingredients. Potatoes – check. Fresh greens – Oh yeah. Butter – plenty. Cream – I don’t feel like going to the store and whole milk should work. (It did.) Green onions? Hey! My first fresh chives of spring are up – and blooming! And I know those are delicious. So I was ready to go.
The directions are simple, and there are few tips I can offer except for these three, all related to preparing the greens: After removing the tough stem-ends extending beyond the leafy part, 1- Rinse well. 2 – Rinse well. 3 – Rinse well.
Why? There’s not much that will ruin a good dish more quickly than getting all excited about some lovely fresh greens and biting into grit, and it’s a well-known fact that garden-raised fresh greens – unlike hydroponically grown ones – love to hold onto the dirt that wind and rain kick up.
When you have the greens squeaky clean, you basically peel and boil some potatoes, sauté the greens, and mix the two together with some cream and butter. It only takes about 30 minutes start to finish to whip this up, and when it’s all done, just dish up the wonderful-smelling potatoes and greens mixture, make the traditional “well” in the center, plop in a knob of butter to melt for dipping each forkful. Nothing to it!
Just remember that the real secret is that finishing touch – the “well of butter” for dipping.
As for the aforementioned tweaks, one option is to stir in or sprinkle on some crispy bacon. Delicious! Or maybe drop in a little sour cream with the butter? I’ll bet some sauteed onions would be delicious in this if you didn’t have fresh green onions – or chives.
Actually, it’s entirely possible that sometimes a bit of parmesan cheese gets sprinkled on it - “just for a change”... (wink-wink, nudge-nudge.) Yeah, it’s strictly non-traditional, but that’s how Queenie rolls. And let’s just say that if I HAD done that, I’m “sure” that it would have been delicious!
Uhmmm… let’s just keep that last bit from our “traditional” Irish friends, ok? Enjoy!
Queenie-Style Colcannon
Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 25 minutes Servings: 4 as a side dish
4 russet potatoes (2 to 2 1/2 pounds), peeled and cut into large chunks
Salt
5-6 Tbsp butter (with more butter for serving)
3 lightly packed cups of chopped kale, cabbage, chard, or other leafy green
3 whole green onions, minced (about 1/2 cup)
1 cup milk or cream
-Put potato chunks in medium pot, cover with cold water, add 2 Tablespoons of salt, and boil until fork tender. Drain in a colander.
-Return empty pot to stove. On medium-high, melt butter and add greens. Sauté greens 3-4 minutes, or until wilted and have begun to release some of their water. Add green onions or chives and cook 1 more minute.
-Pour in milk or cream, mix well, and add potatoes. Reduce heat to medium and mash potatoes with fork or potato masher while mixing with greens. Serve hot with a little well in each serving holding a pat of melting butter for dipping. OPTIONAL: May add crispy, crumbled bacon (traditional) and/or grated parmesan cheese (non-traditional) as well as extra salt and some fresh-ground pepper.
