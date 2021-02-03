Queenie Cooks: Cheesy Baby Butter Biscuits

By Terry Harris
A few years ago, I discovered what quickly became one of my favorite savory treats in the most delightful way! I had worked all day and then had a long rehearsal, and as I was leaving the theater at around 9 p.m., I suddenly realized that I had never stopped for dinner – and I was ravenous!
As I was speeding toward home trying to decide whether to (ugh) wait and scrounge around in the kitchen for something to eat or (UGH) stop for some fast food, my phone made that “You’ve got a text” ding. At the next stop sign I nearly wept when I looked at the message and discovered that it was from a dear friend, it had been sent two hours earlier, and it simply said, “I have dinner for you when you get out of practice.”
Well, I will not text and drive, but I WILL talk on speaker. So I immediately called my dear friend and neighbor to see if it was too late for the dinner bell and he assured me that he had “some lasagna and stuff” all wrapped up ready for me. And that is how, about 20 minutes later, I was sitting at his kitchen island eating homemade lasagna, a fresh garden salad, and some little bits of heaven that he called “Baby Butter Bites.” Or maybe it was “Butter Baby Biscuits.” I don’t know. I just called them “Phenomenal.”
Of course, I had to have the recipe, and I made some myself a couple of days later to see if they were as simple to make as he said. They are – both easy to prepare and absolutely delicious! So today I am sharing that recipe for my new favorite quick and easy savory treat with you.
Basically, you mix together some self-rising flour, butter, and sour cream, throw in some cheese, and bake. Of course, I did the “oops I don’t have” things I always seem to do. I had the flour and the butter and the sour cream, and I skipped the garlic because I wasn’t in the mood for it and omitted the parsley because I didn’t have any. I knew that would be fine, but when I went to the fridge to take out the sharp cheddar I THOUGHT I had, I realized that what I had was some nice parmesan cheese, already finely shredded. I figured that that would work. It did. Big time.
So I can heartily recommend using either type of cheese. As for the preparation method, the directions were kind of vague. “Mixing” can mean a lot of things. I figured that since this was sort of like a modified biscuit dough, using the mixer would make them tough. I just stirred everything together with a fork (OK, and I used my hands a bit, too) and had that dough ready in 5 minutes.
Then… I went a little nuts. Let me just say right up front that I love stars. I have star shaped dishes, star shaped napkin rings, star shaped shower curtain holders – even my flatware has stars on the handles. Sooooo… when I went to take down my mini muffin pans and spotted my brand new (unused) specialty baking pan for making star shaped Whoopie Pies I had a Eureka moment! Star-shaped baby butter biscuits coming right up!
I did make one panful of these in a “regular” mini-muffin pan. I just took my cookie scoop and plopped little rounds of dough in those holes and they came out great! But for the second panful, I put some dough in the star-shaped indentions in that Whoopie Pie pan and baked those up into beautiful little rounds! (I call the whole “moon and stars.”)
The house smelled wonderful almost as soon as they started baking, and when they came out of the oven, they were SOOOOO good that I immediately started popping them into my mouth like… well… popcorn! In fact, they were so delicious that we nearly had a REAL tragedy. I was eating them so fast, warm out of the oven, that I suddenly realized I barely had enough little “moons” left to photograph. Come to think of it, that would have been a double tragedy, because had I run out, there would have been none left to eat cold – because they are every bit as good cold! They’d be perfect for picnics or parties for that very reason.
Speaking of parties, these turned out to be so cute, and the star pan so inspired me, that I dug out my star cookie cutter and started playing around with a cucumber and TA DA! Perfect party food. I thought they looked cute with the cucumber star on the star-shaped mini, and when I plopped on a bit of herbed cream cheese? Perfection!
These are perfect right by the recipe. They’re also “perfect” with the parmesan cheese substitution. And as for the “fancy” bit, I had a little dough left over and just dropped the last 3 on a baking sheet like cookies – no fuss, no muss, no need for mini muffin pans or anything else – and they were perfectly delicious that way, too! Plus, I am thinking top these with a bit of shaved ham or a slice of tomato and a dab of mayo you will have perfect party food.
Because I used the dark pans, the bottoms got dark in a hurry – before the tops were as brown as I would have liked. But even that was fortuitous, as it made for crunchy-cheese crust – a big favorite. Bet it will be for you as well. Enjoy!
Cheesy Baby Butter Biscuits
2 Cups self-rising flour
1 Cup (2 sticks) butter, room temperature
1 Cup sour Cream
1 Cup finely grated cheddar cheese (I used finely shredded parmesan)
Parsley (optional)
½ teaspoon garlic powder (optional)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix flour and butter together, then add the sour cream and blend well. Place spoonfuls of the batter in greased miniature muffin pans. Bake for 8 – 10 minutes or until golden brown.
