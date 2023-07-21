By Terry Harris
One quick step outside the door lately is all it takes to know that it’s HOT HOT HOT right now. Doesn’t that make it a perfect time for some cooler things to eat – like Deviled Eggs!?! They’re really simple to make, and most folks like them already. But if you want to pretty much guarantee that everyone will love them, add bacon!!!
I stumbled across this recipe for Bacon Deviled Eggs a couple of years ago, and I don’t know about you, but I can’t think of a single person I know whose eyes don’t light up when they hear the word, “bacon.” Frankly, think I could eat pine bark if you topped it with bacon.
So, I immediately gave the recipe a second look. These weren’t that different from the “old-fashioned” deviled eggs I generally make – mashed egg, mayonnaise, mustard, salt, pepper, maybe a little chopped homemade sweet pickle. The only real difference was the addition of some lemon juice and paprika and, of course, the bacon!
Then I looked at the picture with the recipe again, wondering what the little green bits atop each egg might be, and read – “chopped chives.” Sold! I keep some growing year-round out back – mainly because they’re so low maintenance that the ones I planted years ago just come back every year! With their lovely, mild onion flavor this is one herb that’s great in everything, but if you can’t find them in the grocery store, very thinly chopped green onions will work just fine!
They really are amazingly simple to make, and oh my goodness they are GOOD! The only slightly challenging part can be peeling the eggs, but this week I’m including a little primer on that as well. But getting back to the recipe for now, once your eggs are ready, just chill them, halve them, mash the yolks, stir in the rest of the ingredients, and plop it all back in the hollows in the cooked egg whites.
I generally just use a teaspoon to dip and add, but you can always pipe the filling in if you want to go for something a little fancier. Cover them, pop them in the fridge as much as a day in advance, sprinkle on a bit more extra crispy bacon just before serving and prepare for accolades.
Of course, you can play with the recipe if you like. I’ve experimented with green olives in and on them as well as green pepper, diced pimentos, several different kinds of pickles, even finely chopped celery – and some celery salt! But honestly, these are delicious – and so pretty – exactly by the recipe. They’re quick, easy, make-ahead munchies that everybody will love! Maybe we just won’t mention that they’re also *whispering* better for you than most traditional snack foods, and they really will make you a star at anything from a picnic to a potluck to a nice ladies’ luncheon.
Bacon Deviled Eggs
6 hardboiled eggs (directions below)
2 Tablespoons mayonnaise or yogurt
½ teaspoon spicy mustard
½ teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon relish
½ teaspoon paprika
Chopped chives
Crisp, cooked bacon, crumbled
Slice the chilled, boiled eggs in half lengthwise and pop the yolks out into a small bowl, placing the whites aside. Mash the yolks thoroughly and stir in all the other ingredients. Drop teaspoonfuls of the yolk mixture into the hollows in the egg whites or pipe it in for a fancier look. Top with chives and crumbled, cooked bacon.
Making easy-to-peel Boiled Eggs
6 large eggs (or may increase)
2 teaspoons white vinegar
1 pinch salt
Water, to cover
3 Cups ice cubes
Place eggs in saucepan and cover with lukewarm water. Add in vinegar and salt and bring to a full boil over medium heat; boil for 2 minutes. (Start timing after the water reaches a full boil.)
Remove from heat, cover with a tight lid. Allow eggs to stand for 11 minutes.
Rinse and drain eggs a couple of times under very cold water. Then cover eggs with cold water and add ice. Allow eggs to sit in ice water for about 5 minutes. Drain and peel.
