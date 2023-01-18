Queenie Cooks: Apple Brickle Dip

By Terry Harris
Today I have an absolutely delicious “so-simple I-wish-I’d-thought-of-it” recipe that my sister shared with me to share with you! It’s one of those “SOOOOO good I just HAD to ask for the recipe” ones – the kind that, when you get it, your first thought is, “Is that ALL you do?”
A few years back, shortly after my sister Rose became “Mimi” to a whole passel of grandchildren, she decided to have the entire extended family over one Saturday and there were little “Rosettes” everywhere.
Now, she’s one of those “loves kids, glass always more than half full, room lights up when she walks in” people, so it was no surprise that one whole table of her extensive snack display was what I mentally identified as “the kids’ table. And it was devoted entirely to bowls full of things like fresh strawberries and tangerines and grapes and string cheese and, well, lots of healthy, “parent-approved” stuff.
But, being Mimi, she also had to have something “special” – translate, “with a little sugar.” That’s what grandmothers do, right? Well, that “something special” was what I’m calling “Apple Brickle Dip” and while the list of ingredients is brief and the preparation is unbelievably simple, the taste is wonderful!
Between the richness of the cream cheese and the caramel-esque (well, it SHOULD be a word!) flavor boost of the sugar mixed with the brickle and the juicy, tart, deliciousness of the apple slices it’s just perfect for anything from an after-school snack for kids to a movie-night munch for the young at heart.
The preparation really is almost embarrassingly simple, as long as you make sure your cream cheese is soft/room-temperature before you begin. And I’ll tell you a little secret. I do love Heath bars, and I understand that the toffee flavor that Bits ‘O Brickle add is amazing, but Rose omitted those for this batch in deference to someone with food allergies, and it was still just wonderful!
As for the taste, think… the very best caramel apples you ever tasted, only without the hassle of trying to wrap your mouth around it while keeping it off of your face – and clothes!
This is one treat that’s perfect during “off season” for most fruits as you can always get apples, year round, at any grocery store, plus it works with whatever apples you happen to have around or particularly like.
I’m a big fan of Granny Smiths for the tartness, but it also would be delicious served with some nice, crunchy, juicy Honey Crisp apples, and wouldn’t that be so colorful?
The coring and slicing gadget Rose had on the table was so cool I confess I’ve had gadget-envy ever since, but you could easily just wash and slice your apples – and prepare the dip – ahead of time. Just pour a couple of teaspoons of lemon juice into a Ziplock bag, close and shake the bag to coat all the slices (and keep them from turning brown), and chill them until you’re ready to eat.
This is another of those recipes that’s so delicious just as it is that it needs no improvement. However… I could easily see having fun with a few little variations. You could try adding some crunchy peanut butter. Or sprinkling some Heath milk chocolate bits on top of each slice after dipping? What sounds good to you?
Come to think of it, I’m betting this stuff would be fantastic on graham crackers or vanilla wafers, too! But maybe we should keep that one to ourselves.
Anyway, that’s all there is to Mimi Rose’s Apple Brickle Dip. Just follow the very easy recipe below (or play with it a little to make it your own) for one of the quickest, easiest, best sweet treats ever. And when you do, feel free to write to me at smilinatyanow@aol.com and let me know about this and other adventures you might enjoy in the kitchen. I always love hearing about new recipes and food ideas as well as any improvements you might have for mine.
Enjoy!
Mimi Rose’s Apple Dip
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature
¼ cup brown sugar
¼ Cup white sugar
1 – (8 ounce) package Heath Bits ‘O Brickle
3 – 6 of your favorite apples – I like Granny Smiths or Honeycrisp
Stir sugar into room temperature cream cheese. Let set for 15 minutes to dissolve the sugar.
While sugar dissolves, wash and dry the apples and either place next to an apple coring/slicing gadget or slice with a knife. (If preparing ahead, just put a couple of teaspoons of lemon juice in a Ziplock bag, toss in your apple slices, and shake gently to coat all the slices.)
Stir the cream cheese and sugar mixture again.
Stir in Bits ‘O Brickle. Serve right away for a bit of extra crunch, or you can add the brickle in earlier - with the sugar - and let it dissolve.
Store leftovers (if you have any!) in an airtight container in the fridge for 10-14 days. Just stir again before serving. Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.