Queenie Cooks: 5-Minute Chocolate Balls (aka Frosty Party Balls)

By Terry Harris
A few years ago, as I was searching for a perfect “Fall is almost here, and kids are going back to school recipe” I stumbled upon this one for 5 Minute Chocolate Balls.
My first thought was that these looked more like something you’d make for the holidays. My second was… but they’re CHOCOLATE! So, I decided to give them a try.
It turns out that it’s true! Besides being absolutely delicious, with a food processor, you can be eating them plain or decorating these Five-Minute Chocolate Balls with coconut, pecans, powdered sugar - any of your favorite toppings only five minutes after beginning to make them! Of course, when you start playing with the coatings, you can take as long as you like to experiment and find your favorites, but that’s the fun part. Frankly, this is the fastest food treat to make from-scratch that I’ve ever encountered. And if you read my columns regularly, you know that I am a fan of timesaving recipes!
As for the flavor, I admit that I was a little taken aback when I saw that rum was one of the optional liquids for the original recipe. Thank goodness for a spirit of adventure! I’ve had Rum Balls and have friends who are crazy about them, but I just am not a fan of the flavor, even in an extract. So, when I read that these 5 Minute Chocolate Balls could “also” be rum balls, I almost didn’t even try them. Thank goodness I did! They are absolutely delicious!
Naturally I played with the recipe. For example, it calls for vanilla wafers or shortbread or graham crackers. I used graham crackers because that’s what I had on hand. I suspect that the vanilla wafers or the shortbread cookies would make a slightly sweeter – and possibly crunchier – treat, but they were delicious as they were.
The original recipe also says nuts are optional, and I’m sure these little treats are fine without them. But having tasted them with, I think I’d really miss the little extra crunch that the processed pecans provide.
As for baking “tips”, well, I can’t imagine making them without a food processor. But I went for years without one and baked, many, many things, so I’m sure I’m just spoiled now. I can tell you that with the processor, it actually does take longer to assemble the ingredients than it does to mix them together.
I can verify that “cold” is key on the liquid that you use, because these would probably be pretty sticky to roll out if they were warm. I actually refrigerated my Light Karo Syrup as well. And I used a bottle of orange soda for the liquid because it was what I had on hand, and I thought it would be good. They turned out fine, but I honestly didn’t detect any orange flavor in the finished product.
One thing that I learned quickly was that if you butter your hands before you begin to shape the balls, you’ll have a much easier time of it. Again, this mixture really could be sticky. But you can remedy that by putting it in the freezer for a couple of minutes. And since I used the refrigerated soda for the liquid, they stayed cold enough that stickiness wasn’t much of an issue anyway.
Probably my favorite thing about these Chocolate Balls is their absolute versatility! It turns out that they’re perfect on crystal for an elegant soiree, on “Princess” dishes for a children’s tea party, or just on a plate or basket as a quick nibble or dessert or when unexpected friends drop by.
Here’s the real bonus. They’re also great for gifts! Besides being delicious and easy to make, they’re really cute little things.
Just place a few in a sandwich baggie, tie it up with a bit of colorful ribbon, and you have a perfect hostess gift or – with the school year upon us – a great “introductory gift” for a new teacher. Simply place a few in a plastic bag, tie with a bit of colorful ribbon, and voila! The perfect gift for a new teacher... a hostess... or a lovely table favor...
Now for the real fun! Assemble your favorite serving dishes, ribbons, baskets - and think of all the lovely ways to share your handmade 5 Minute Chocolate Balls!
So, by all means hold onto this recipe for making special treats for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or pretty much any time you need something unique and special in a hurry.
As for me, especially with fall and back-to-school upon us, I say Apples – Schmapples. This year, you can score an A+ by sending kids off for the first day of school with these special teacher (or Grandma) treats!
Enjoy!
Queenie Cooks – 5-Minute Chocolate Balls
Aka Frosty Party Balls
1 ¼ Cups vanilla wafers, shortbread, or graham crackers
1/2 Cup powdered (confectioners) sugar
2 Tablespoons cocoa powder
2 Tablespoons light corn syrup
1/4 Cup COLD liquid: juice OR rum OR water + rum extract (I used Orange soda!)
1 1/2 Cups pecans (hazelnuts, walnuts, or almonds – nuts are OPTIONAL)
1/2 cup topping - crushed nuts, powdered sugar, cocoa powder, flaked coconut, sprinkles, mini-chips…
DIRECTIONS
Process cookies and (optional) nuts in food processor until finely ground.
Add powdered sugar and cocoa powder and process until combined.
Add corn syrup and process until it creates one massive lump on side of bowl.
Butter hands and shape mixture into 1-inch (or smaller) balls.
Roll finished balls in toppings of your choice.
NOTE: If balls are too sticky, place in freezer for a couple of minutes. If serving or giving these uncoated, they will be sticky at room temperature.
