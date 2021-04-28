Queenie Cooks - Strawberry Short-Sheet Cake

~ Fantastic, crowd-pleasing dessert with a side tip on turning flops to tops! ~
By Terry Harris
Anyone who cooks knows that one of the best ways to feed a crowd is with Sheet Cakes. But for our extended family’s first chance to get together after over a year mostly in quarantine, I wasn’t about to serve just any old thing for our Easter Sunday picnic this year. So, I decided to make a Strawberry Sheet Cake from a recipe I had found that sounded really tasty and a strawberry cream cheese buttercream frosting recipe that sounded so good that I could not wait to taste it! It started with a doctored boxed cake mix (Don’t judge! Those can be delicious time-savers!) recipe that sounded like a favorite that one of my friends makes, so I quickly gathered all the needed ingredients got busy!
The good news is that I was thrilled when the last piece went to an adorable three-year-old niece, a notoriously picky eater, who came up with big, sad eyes - holding out an empty plate - (think, Oliver!) for a slice of her own after tasting her Daddy’s! And on that Sunday, as we were all picnicking out on my sister’s back deck, this Strawberry Short-Sheet Cake was the dessert that everyone from age three to almost-ninety loved so much that I ended up with only berry-juice-soaked crumbs left in the pan. In fact, it was so luscious and moist that someone even scraped those up last juicy crumbs with a rubber spatula!
The not-so-good news is that when I was baking that cake base, I forgot to allow for shorter baking time in a dark pan. So, while I was blissfully writing down the hall, my base cake got soundly scorched. I did not realize there was a problem when I first took it out, thinking that it was “just nice and slightly-past golden brown,” so I went on with other preparations until just a couple of hours before time to leave. It was when I went back to the completely cooled cake for “last minute” frosting that realized I had a problem.
When I examined it closely, I determined that while it was a much darker brown on top than I would have liked it was not black, nor did it actually taste burned. But when I flipped it out of the pan, the bottom and the edges were enough darker that I was not about to risk trying to cover that up with icing.
Worse yet, it was very dry - and I hate a dry cake. Bottom line – there was no way that I would serve what I had at a family celebration, but I had absolutely no time to start from scratch and make anything else.
So, I quickly thought about what I had to work with, shifted into overdrive, then used my freezer and my trusty, long, serrated, bread knife to remedy the first part and harkened back to another family-favorite cake recipe – my famous triple layer Strawberry Tall Cake - for inspiration on how to fix the second part.
So, what did I do? Well, first, I dumped that 9x13 slab of almost muffin-dry cake out, covered it tightly with cling wrap, and stuck it in the freezer. Then, while that began to freeze, I pureed some more strawberries with just a touch of sugar and made up the frosting while. Finally, I took that now partially frozen cake from the freezer, shaved off the bottom and trimmed off about ½ inch around the sides with the bread knife, flipped it over and back into the now thoroughly washed and dried pan, liberally poked holes in the top of that cake with a grilling fork, and covered it all with the pureed strawberries – which, fortunately, were cold, as I had been keeping them in the refrigerator.
Finally, I carefully plopped mounds of the strawberry cream cheese buttercream icing evenly around the top of that layer of pureed strawberries, gently smoothed it out to the edges – made possible because the half-frozen cake and the cold berries made the icing immediately begin to set up rather than melting down into the berries – and TA DA! I ended up with a perfectly beautiful, extra special, super-moist fresh strawberry cake! And, as previously mentioned, it was devoured almost immediately, with folks going back for seconds.
This truly is an amazing cake, and oh, the creamy, smooth strawberry frosting on top! Add in the pureed strawberry layer, and seriously – If you love strawberries and easy cakes, this is the recipe you want!
Did I share my saga of “fixing up” that “special” cake at the picnic? In all the confusion, I think I may have forgotten to mention that little detail. But now you know, and you know how to fix it if something similar ever happens to you. Frankly, it was such a hit, I may adapt this method intentionally – well, at least the freezing and adding pureed strawberries part – from now on. But if you run into anyone from my family, let’s just keep this to ourselves, ok? Enjoy!
STRAWBERRY SHORT/SHEET CAKE
NOTE: DO NOT use the instructions or ingredients listed on cake mix box. Only use the white cake mix according to the instructions in this recipe!
Prep Time10 minutes Cook Time 30 minutes Total Time 40 minutes
Ingredients
- 16 oz (or more) strawberries rinsed and with tops cut off
- 1 box white cake mix
- 3 eggs
- 3/4 cup oil
- 3 oz strawberry Jell-o
Strawberry Frosting
- 1/4 cup butter, softened
- 4 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup strawberry puree
- 1 Cup additional strawberry puree for middle layer
1. Preheat oven to 350.
Begin by adding your strawberries to a blender or food process and blending. You will need 1 cup of pureed strawberries for the cake batter, plus an additional ¼ cup of pureed strawberries for the frosting.
2. Mix cake mix, eggs, and oil in a large bowl until well combined. Add JELL-O and 1 cup strawberry puree. Mix well.
3. Pour into a greased 9x13 pan.
4. Bake for 30 minutes.
5. Let cake cool.
6. While cake is cooling, make frosting by creaming together the butter and cream cheese. Add vanilla, powdered sugar and strawberry puree. Frost cake. ENJOY!
CUPCAKE VERSION: Divide batter into about 24 cupcake tins and bake at 350°F for 15 to 20 minutes. Watch carefully as bake times vary from oven to oven. Cool and frost.
NOTES: Store leftover cake covered, in fridge for 3-4 days. May also flash freeze leftovers – uncovered – just until solid and then wrap frozen pieces with plastic wrap and then foil. Will keep in freezer for 2-3 months. Simply unwrap, thaw, and serve.
May be made with plain (not sugared) frozen strawberries instead of fresh. Just partially thaw before pureeing. Also, can be made with 1 ½ C pureed raspberries and raspberry gelatin.
Frosting may be made in advance and stored in a container in the fridge one day before frosting. Just be sure to give it a good mix before using on cake or cupcakes.
