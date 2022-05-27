By Terry Harris
I think most of us have to budget our time as well as our finances, so, I’ve developed a couple of personal Golden Rules for avoiding last-minute emergency situations. “Declare laundry day before the dirty clothes hamper overflows and you have to wear that shirt you hate” is a biggie at my house. So is “Get gas BEFORE you really need it so you don’t find yourself working on your tan on the side of the road.” (Thanks, Daddy!)
Well, I also have cooking “emergency” contingency plans for little life-surprises like the sudden appearance of last-minute guests - or I-just-don’t-WANT-to-cook-today days. Mainly, those plans involve keeping a list of hurry-up recipes handy and always having go-to items like sharp cheddar and cream cheeses and chocolate in stock.
But a couple of years ago, I discovered a REAL time-saver that works so well it’s an absolute go-to for me now. That’s when I realized that it’s amazing what you can do with a ready-cooked rotisserie chicken!
True story! A friend kept insisting that you could pick up, skin, and a chop a ready-cooked rotisserie chicken from any grocery store or deli and whip up great, totally homemade-tasting chicken soups, casseroles, or salads in practically no time at all.
That sounded a little too good to be true to me, but finally I tried it and let me just say that this Orange Chicken Pasta Salad made a believer out of me!
Besides being simple to prepare and absolutely delicious, this dish is made of things even your pickiest eaters will consider “normal” - if you just don’t mention – or include – the optional chive flowers. But the flavors when this is combined also make it different enough to be interesting and fun for “foodies” as well!
How easy is it? For the salad itself, you basically halve some seedless grapes, chop some cucumbers, slice just a few green onions, boil up some of your favorite pasta and throw in some mandarin oranges.
The dressing is even more simple – and fabulous!
Of course, I played with the original recipe a bit, and you might want to adjust amounts of each ingredient to your taste. I substituted fresh-squeezed orange juice for the OJ concentrate the recipe with which I started called for. I also added a dash of sea salt, because to me, it just needed that.
Most exciting for me, was that since my beautiful early spring chive flowers are coming in, I added a few of those flowers. They have such a lovely flavor – a bit milder than the green onions – and I have to say that the tiny edible purple flowers stirred in – or sprinkled on top - add a bit of fun – and elegance.
I keep threatening to add chopped pecans or walnuts, and I’ve been tempted to stir in a little Duke’s mayonnaise for a slightly creamier dressing, but honestly, just as presented here, this makes a great lunch – light, but filling.
Can you roast your own chicken to make this? Of course. However, if you have ready access to ready-cooked rotisserie chicken that’s often cheaper than buying and preparing it yourself, and the slow-roasting really does make them quite tasty.
As a bonus, if you watch for sales, you might luck into the deal I found the first time I made this. I felt positively virtuous when I found the rotisserie chicken on special for only $3.99 and ended up with plenty of delicious, ready-cooked breast meat for the Orange Chicken Pasta Salad for four – plus I got two chicken sandwiches out of the dark meat.
If you don’t often find yourself in a grocery store that has them, the next time you’re making cooked chicken – baked or grilled or broiled, just cook up two at once. Then you can use one for whatever you’re preparing that night and freeze the cooked, skinned, deboned meat from the other to have on hand for the next time you need cooked chicken in a hurry!
So there you have it! This Orange Chicken Pasta Salad is quick, easy, and really delicious!
One more suggestion. If you do use a ready-cooked rotisserie chicken as a time-saver, just be sure to cram all the store wrappings underneath the counter if anyone pops in unexpectedly. You know - destroy the evidence. Shhhhhh… I’ll never tell. Enjoy!
Orange Chicken Pasta Salad
TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 20 min. MAKES: 1 serving *
1/2 cup uncooked farfalle (bowtie) pasta (2 Cups)
1/2 cup cubed cooked chicken breast (2 Cups)
1/4 cup mandarin oranges (1 Cup)
1/4 cup chopped cucumber (1 Cup)
1/4 cup halved seedless red grapes (1 Cup)
1 green onion, sliced (1 – 4, depending on taste)
OR 3 Chives Flowers (Optional)
3 Tablespoons Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice (3/4 Cup)
1 Tablespoon white wine (or plain white) vinegar (3-4 Tablespoons)
1 Tablespoon olive oil (4 Tablespoons)
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. Combine pasta, chicken, oranges, cucumber, grapes, onion, and chives flowers, if using.
In another bowl, whisk together OJ, vinegar and EVOO. Drizzle over salad and toss to coat. Refrigerate until serving. Yield: 1 serving. (* 4 servings with second set of numbers)
