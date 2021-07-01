Old Fashioned Salat Greens with New Potatoes

By Terry Harris
Oh, how well I remember the feeling of excitement when fresh “salat” first appeared on the table every spring when I was growing up here in the South. It was the very first fresh product of the garden every year and had a flavor like a cross between sweet savoy cabbage and collards. Sometimes we served it with thinly sliced spring onions in vinegar, but always it was cooked with nothing but water, salt, and country ham. And I absolutely loved it.
As years passed and I moved around the country, I never forgot that taste, but by the time I returned to my roots it appeared to have vanished from all but memory.
Imagine my surprise this year when I stopped in an old country hardware store looking for flower seeds and back behind the colorful packets of “fancy” seeds I spied a row of mason jars with handmade paper labels scotch taped to their fronts, reading simply “cucumber” or “watermelon” or “beets” and discovered at the end of the row a jar of tiny, pin-head sized black seeds with a label saying – you guessed it – “rape salat.”
Now, I am not even going to pretend to know where the word “salat” came from. For all I know, it may have been a deep country bastardization of the word “salad.” But I did remember my mother calling it rape, and I had to at least try and see if I could grow – and eventually eat - any. So, I asked the nice man behind the counter to measure out a few seeds for me, he did so, and shortly thereafter I walked out with an envelope containing $1.39 worth of the tiny seeds – roughly enough to plant maybe an acre???
Well, I took those seeds home, planted them in a raised watering trough I had been using for years to plant flowers, and while I waited to see what would come up, I did a little research.
I quickly learned that rapeseed plants are cultivated mainly for their oil rich seed, and they were described as a tall, yellow, flowering plant – nothing like I remembered. I discovered that rapeseed is the third-largest source of vegetable oil and he second-largest source of protein meal in the world, surpassed only by soybeans. Who knew? I even discovered that it is a main forage crop for honeybees – promising, right? And I found out that that it is used as diesel fuel (?) in much of Europe.
The more I learned, the less I could believe that this was the same food source of one of my childhood favorite foods.
Well, within a few days tiny green plants began to pop out of the dirt, and a few weeks later I had a beautiful stand of – TA DA – rape salat!
Thus began the saga of recapturing the taste remembered from my childhood. Yes, I’m finally getting around to the “cooking” part of Queenie Cooks today.
It turns out that apparently what we ate was the part that Europeans ignore – or toss away altogether. All those years, we had been happily devouring the baby greens that preceded the tall yellow flowers that produce the seeds. At least that explained why they were only available for a few days at most in the spring!
Anyway, I waited and waited, taking pictures of my little plot of greens as faithfully as any proud mother, and when the day finally came that I felt I could declare them ready for picking, I got busy doing so! Actually, first I put some bits of country ham into boiling water and left it simmering, THEN I started picking the little leaves. One after another I carefully snapped them off just above the stems to avoid any potential toughness.
Next, I took all those leaves and washed them – repeatedly – through several waters until I was certain that no sand might remain to spoil the eating experience. Then I tightly packed them in the largest pot I owned – which already held the salted water with ham bits that I had put on to boil earlier - until they were mounded over the top. Finally, I watched in disbelief as they seemed to melt away to nothing.
I had no idea how long to cook the little bit of my harvest that was left in the pot, but I did remember that Mama cooked them for quite a while. Soon my “but they’re young and tender and should only need light blanching” sensibilities took over and I compromised on cooking them for only 15 minutes before adding the new potatoes I had also dug up that day. Finally, after what seemed like hours, I had a very small bowl of ham bits, fork-tender new potatoes, and about two cups of very wilted greens – swimming in what, as I suddenly remembered, was, “in the old days” at least, called “pot likker.”
Don’t ask why. I have no idea. But you know what? When I dished those greens and potatoes and bits of ham out into a little bowl for lunch, They. Were. Wonderful! They tasted just like I remembered!
So, is today’s Queenie Cooks a lost cause for anyone looking for something special to cook? Well, I hope not. Because it reminded me that while the “old ways” of preparing food may have fallen out of favor, and in spite of the fact that they may not be considered by many to be “the best way” to go, once in a while, when you are just craving good, old-fashioned comfort food, the old ways might be JUST right.
Do they have the slimy consistency of overcooked spinach? Not at all. And I suspect that unless you want to go searching for rapeseed, mustard greens (which are from the same family) as well as very young collards or savoy cabbage would be equally delicious prepared the same way for anyone craving a taste of Old Country Cooking, Southern-Style. Would this be considered “health food”? Probably not. But neither would chocolate cream pie or fudge of any variety. So, like Mikey in the commercial as old as my memory of this dish when I was growing up, Try it! You’ll like it. Enjoy!
Queenie Cooks: Salat Greens with New Potatoes
A large quantity (maybe a gallon container full?) of tender young spring greens.
1 pound small, new potatoes – white or red, thoroughly washed
About ½ Cup of salt Cured Country Ham
Enough water to just cover the greens once they have wilted. (Start with about 2 quarts)
More salt to taste
Put the water and ham on and bring to a boil in a large pot. Meanwhile, thoroughly wash greens in cold, clear water, When the ham water has been boiling for about 20 minutes, drain and pack the leaves into the pot. Boil until leaves are tender – maybe 15-20 minutes. Add new potatoes (peeled or unpeeled, as you prefer), sprinkle with salt, cover pan, and allow to simmer until potatoes are fork tender. Taste greens and adjust salt if needed. Drain and serve.
