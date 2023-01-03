Worldwide Retail Solution Inc. locates in SouthPoint Business Park adding 60 new jobs

PRINCE GEORGE – Worldwide Retail Solution Inc., a retail solutions company, has chosen to expand its business in Prince George County. The company has signed a lease with The Hollingsworth Companies for a 194,000 square-foot building located in the SouthPoint Business Park. The expansion is expected to bring approximately 60 new jobs to Prince George County. The total capital investment for the building and project upgrades totals approximately $4 million.
Marlene Waymack, Chair, Prince George County Board of Supervisors stated, “I am proud to announce another business deciding to locate in our beautiful county. This investment will provide new jobs for those who wish to live and work in our community. The public-private partnership with the Hollingsworth Companies shows that Prince George County has created an environment for new and existing businesses to thrive and prosper.”
Jose Tellez, Chief Executive Officer, Worldwide Retail Solutions Inc. stated, “We are excited about our move to Prince George. We have heard so many wonderful things about the business community in the County. We look forward to growing & giving back to the community.”
“Congratulations to Worldwide Retail Solutions on their decision to grow in Prince George County,” said Keith Boswell, President and CEO of Virginia’s Gateway Region Economic Development Organization. “The Prince George County and the Gateway Region is the ideal location for companies that seek to supply services and products to the marketplace. Our strategic location to the Port of Virginia and highly integrated transportation network will help the company service their clients up and down the East Coast for years to come.”
Joseph Hollingsworth, Chief Executive Officer, The Hollingsworth Companies stated, “Prince George County and The Hollingsworth Companies have had a great public/private partnership for 25 years resulting in over 1,000 jobs created in the community. This relationship resulted in The Hollingsworth Companies receiving the National Associations of Counties award for the Best SemiRural Economic Development Public-Private Partnership in the Nation. We look forward to continuing this relationship with Prince George County and attracting new businesses to the SouthPoint Business Park to bring jobs and investment to the community.”
Worldwide Retail Solutions Inc. was founded in 2019 by four industry experts whose total industry experience spans nearly ninety years. Worldwide Retail Solutions Inc. offers design and development, engineering, prototyping, assembly project management warehousing, consolidation distribution and logistics for retail storefront businesses.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting is scheduled in early 2023.
