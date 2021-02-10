Wintry weather mix ahead for central, southern Virginia

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va. — Portions of central, east central, eastern and south central Virginia are expected to see a snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch possible from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service is advising those in the area to plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
A winter storm from north Texas to the mid-Atlantic is set to spread freezing rain, sleet and snow through early Friday. This could potentially damage trees and knock out power in some areas, according to The Weather Channel. The system has been named Winter Storm Shirley by The Weather Channel.
The Winter Storm Watch was issued by the Wakefield, Virginia, National Weather Service region which covers Charles City, Middlesex, Western Chesterfield, Lancaste, Eastern Henrico, Eastern King and Queen, Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Eastern King William, New Kent, Prince George, Eastern Chesterfield and Colonial Heights.
