Winter weather alert issued for central, southern Virginia

Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Rain and freezing rain. Some icing possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain. Rain may freeze on some surfaces overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.