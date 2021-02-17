Winter weather alert issued for central, southern Virginia

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va. — Portions of east central, south central and southeast Virginia are set to a brief period of snow accumulation of a few tenths of an inch followed by freezing rain accumulating up to three tenths of an inch of ice. The winter weather service alert advisor is in effect from late wednesday night through thursday morning.
The NWS is warning of possible power outages and tree damages likely due to the ice with travel nearly being impossible impacting the morning commute to work Thursday morning.
At the time the advisory was given on Feb. 16, Poweroutage.us was reporting that Dinwiddie County had 7,393 residents without power, Prince George had 136 without power and Sussex had 227 without power. Surry was reporting none without power, according to the website.
