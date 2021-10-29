Winter sports tryouts happening in November

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Winter sports for the Prince George Royals will begin on Nov. 8th. Students who wish to participate must have a Virginia High School League physical dated after May 1 of this year and upload it to the Athletics portal. Students must also have passed the equivalent of five courses from the previous semester.
Basketball Courtside Cheer tryouts will take place on November 1st, 3rd, and 4th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the gym at N.B. Clements Jr. High School.
Middle School Boys Basketball tryouts will begin November 8th from 3 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. at J.E.J. Moore Middle School.
Wrestling tryouts will occur on November 8th and 9th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and student-athletes should report to the Field House located adjacent to the stadium.
Track tryouts will occur on November 8th and 9th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and student-athletes should report to the Field House located adjacent to the stadium.
Boys Basketball tryouts will take place on November 8th and 9th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Prince George High School gymnasium.
Girls Basketball tryouts will take place on November 8th and 9th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the N.B. Clements Jr. High School gymnasium.
