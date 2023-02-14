By Natalie McFarland
Owner Amber Adrian is ecstatic to open the doors to Wikked Ground Coffee on Fort Lee Army Base after working alongside her father.
“My passion for being a barista started when I was managing a small local coffee shop called Brew house in Jefferson City, Missouri. “I knew as soon as I started that I wanted to have my own someday.”
“During COVID, I bought my own espresso machine for my house and did local coffee deliveries for extra cash since all other coffee shops were closed. I started making my own cold brew and selling cold brew lattes at the Colonial Heights farmers market to slowly get my name out there, but I was pregnant and once I hit 8 months, I wasn't able to physically do it anymore. My dad is a retired LTC that is the previous owner of Boppers in Old Towne Petersburg and got approached to bring his ice cream on post but wanted him to do coffee as well since there is such a high demand for that. He invited me to partner with his ice cream shop with my coffee and we opened in the same shop since the two meshed so well. We get pretty high volumes on the weekends especially and knew we had to separate the two to help control the large crowds of soldiers that come through, which is why we chose to move right next door,” Adrian says.
Wikked Ground Coffee menu is slightly horror inspired says Adrain. “We constantly rotate our menu to keep options fun and fresh. We pride ourselves on having Instagrammable creations that are unique to our shop. It's so much fun concocting creations that people can't wait to show their friends, and even more so when they taste it and can't stop talking about it. We have such an extensive menu.”
Hot specialty lattes, beautifully layered iced lattes, delicious frappes, comforting hot teas, and the best hot chocolate are just a portion of what Wkked Ground Coffee offers.
Adrian says that her dream is to open a late-night coffee, dessert and cocktail bar. Adrian has been a barista for over 7 years now and has worked at 5 different coffee shops and learned.
“We've come a long way, Adrian says. We started at the farmers market and our menu grows each and every day. We are up and running in our new location as of 2 weeks ago and have gotten so much amazing traction we were not able to get before hidden in the icecream shop. I can't thank my husband enough. He designed and built my shop from scratch and took my deconstructed vision and made it a reality. This shop is more than I could've dreamed of and is the perfect place for soldiers and their families to come and feel like they're back home.”
