Why staffing matters

(Contributed)
On Thursday morning, Prince George County Fire and EMS was alerted to a structure fire at 0519. Our amazing emergency communications center dispatchers at Prince George County Police Department fielded the call and immediately alerted Fire and EMS stations.
Station 6 (11300 South Crater Road) a 24 hour career staffed station was the closest station to the reported fire. Crews at that station responded immediately, they were dressed, ready and on the road within 2 minutes of the notification. Q6 arrived on location within 5 minutes of the notification to find a single story residential structure with heavy smoke in the residence, the homeowner reporting that the kitchen was on fire. Crews made entry and had the fire extinguished within 9 minutes of the initial call for service. Crews were confronted with zero visibility conditions and found a working kitchen fire that was starting to spread to the attic and adjoining room upon entry. However due to their quick response times and quick entry times they were able to make a quick knock down and contain the fire to the kitchen area only.
Another major contributing factor was that upon exiting the structure the homeowner was diligent in closing the front door therefore limiting the air flow and fuel to the fire.
Had this fire had a few more minutes to grow in size, crews would have found much heavier fire conditions with a lot more involvement into the rest of the structure and most likely the owners would have experienced a complete loss of everything inside the home to either fire or smoke damage.
Please remember, change your smoke detector batteries, do not leave cooking on the stove unattended, close (doors) before you dose, and more importantly support the adequate staffing and response for your local Fire and EMS stations.
