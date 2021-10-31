What’s on the ballot for Prince George?

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- On Nov. 2, Richmond will hear the concerns of the residents of Prince George County loud and clear when they go to the ballot box to make their choice for Governor in addition to their General Assembly representatives.
GOVERNOR: Polls are showing that Former Gov. Terry Mcauliffe (D) is neck-to-neck with competitor Glenn Youngkin (R) for the 2021 gubernatorial governor’s race.
According to Mcauliffe’s campaign website, the former governor hopes to invest $2 billion annually in education to raise teacher pay and give every 3 and 4-year-old in need access to pre-k, ban the sale of assault weapons and close lethal loopholes for gun sales, strengthening Medicaid and implement a reinsurance program to lower health insurance premiums, protect reproductive freedoms, accelerate a path to 100% clean energy by 2035, invest in energy efficiency, decarbonize Virginia’s transportation sector among other initiatives that can be read at terrymcauliffe.com/issues/.
According to Youngkin’s campaign website, the Republican opponent hopes to eliminate Virginia’s Grocery Tax and Suspending the Recent Gas Tax Hike for 12 Months, cut income taxes by doubling the standard deduction and cut taxes on veteran retirement pay, ban critical race theory, create at least 20 innovation charter schools across the K-12 spectrum, action against forced unionization, gut business regulations by 25%, fully fund law enforcement and protect qualified immunity for our law enforcement.
DISTRICT 64: Republican incumbent Emily Brewer is facing off against Mike Drewry (D) for the 64th District Delegate Seat which represents large parts of Prince George County.
According to Brewer’s campaign website, the incumbent hopes to protect gun owning rights, streamline the child adoption process, keep taxes low, cut government spending and add language in the state budget to prohibit taxpayer funding for abortions.
Mike Drewry, a member of the Surry Board of Supervisors, has a legislative agenda that includes bringing back agriculture and investment into smaller counties by “reinventing agriculture”, having permanent year-round farmers markets to support local farm work, creating district committees on business that hold meetings on deciding what platforms to push through, make the district’s agricultural sector more competitive. More can be found out about Drewry’s ideas at https://drewryfordelegate.com/priorities/.
DISTRICT 62: Incumbent Carrie Coyner (R) and Jasmine Gore (D) are running in the general election for Virginia House of Delegates District 62.
According to Coyner’s website, she supports bipartisan legislation makes it safe for the victims of violence to report their attackers, legislation that will make it easier for military spouses to get their out-of-state professional credential, legislation to reduce the number Standards of Learning tests, a tax deduction to make it easier for families to save for college and funding for a recovery high school for addicted students. More about Coyner can be found at https://carriecoyner.com/issues/.
According to Gore’s website, she supports strengthening public schools by investing in affordable access to pre-k and child care, investing in trades and workforce programs that attract good-paying jobs for workers, increasing access to quality care, lowering prescription costs, increasing mental health services, creating maternal care and paid family leave, addressing poor infrastructure and protecting air and water. More about Gore can be found at https://www.gorefordelegate.com/copy-of-issues.
