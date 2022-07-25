By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
No event is too big nor too small for G & C Event Planning, LLC. It’s no secret that Gregory and Cynthia Boone has a unique love story and just loves everything about love itself, which plays a huge role in the launching of G & C Event Planning, LLC.
Outside of Cynthia’s love for organizing and planning, along with the help of a close friend asking for her hand with the planning of her wedding and encouraging Cynthia to take her talents to the next level, wanting to help others feel and experience the type of emotion that comes along with creating memories that lasts for a lifetime, it was indeed the love that Gregory and Cynthia shares with and for one another that plays the biggest part in the creation of G & C Event Planning, LLC. “We want everyone to be able to feel the same love and passion that we once felt and still feel when we plan and execute their events. Seeing each client’s satisfaction at the end of an event is one of our greatest joys when it comes to this type of business,” they both say.
Gregory and Cynthia launched G & C Event Planning, LLC back in January of 2021. Since its creation, weddings have been top of the list of events that the Boone’s have planned and executed, although they will and have planned numerous types of events. “There is no event too little, nor to small for us”, the Boone’s says. G & C Event Planning quality of service speaks for itself. After just launching in January of last year, the Boone’s booked, planned and executed 5 weddings, which was a huge accomplishment for the business for its first year. Birthday parties, anniversaries, church events, business events, private and public gatherings are also on the list outside of weddings that the Boone’s provide their services for.
G & C Event Planning also offer their services as consultants even if not chosen as the initial planners for an event, helping individuals’ network with other vendors such as DJ’s, florists, other decorators, photographers, venues, etc. “Either way, we’ve still contributed to the making of those lifetime memories for someone,” they say.
Outside of G & C Event Planning, Cynthia Boone works for the City of Petersburg in the Department of Economic Development. She holds a bachelor’s degree in human services from Bluefield College, as well as a master’s degree in Business Administration of which she earned from Independence University. Cynthia is also currently enrolled in Ashworth College where she’s studying Event Coordinating with a minor in Entrepreneurship. Gregory Boone has a bachelor’s degree himself in Criminal Justice of which he earned from Elizabeth City University and is currently a Finish Operator III at Gerdau Ameristeel. Married for 12 years, the Boone’s are parents to four boys, one who graduated from Hopewell High School this year and will be attending the great Virginia State University, majoring in Agriculture.
So, if you're looking for someone to help plan a special occasion event, someone who’s going to be just as excited about your event as though it were their own; G & C Planning Event, LLC. Is your go to. Just as their logo says, “Your event is our priority.” The Boone’s accept phone calls and emails for consultations, booking and planning at the moment. “Whatever makes the client happy, we’ve got them covered. We can meet for consultation over breakfast, lunch or dinner. We can meet anywhere that’s comfortable for the client, we even come to your home,” Mr. Boone stated. G & C Planning Event, LLC. is located in Hopewell, Va., but will provide services to any areas possible. G & C Planning Event, LLC. can be contacted via phone at 434-430-0076 or email gnceventsllc@gmail.com.
