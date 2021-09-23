Due to a countywide water issue, Prince George High School, N.B. Clements Junior High, Beazley Elementary, Walton Elementary, and the Prince George School Board Office are without water service. As a result, these four campuses will close early and dismissal will commence at the following times:
* 9:30 a.m. - Prince George High School & N.B. Clements Junior High School
* 10:30 a.m. - Beazley Elementary School & Walton Elementary School
Additionally, the Prince George School Board Office will close following school dismissals.
If someone is not there to meet our youngest elementary students, the children will be returned to their school.
All afterschool activities scheduled for Thursday, September 23rd have been canceled, including athletics.
* 9:30 a.m. - Prince George High School & N.B. Clements Junior High School
* 10:30 a.m. - Beazley Elementary School & Walton Elementary School
Additionally, the Prince George School Board Office will close following school dismissals.
If someone is not there to meet our youngest elementary students, the children will be returned to their school.
All afterschool activities scheduled for Thursday, September 23rd have been canceled, including athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.