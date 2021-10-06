By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Prince George Government buildings and selected schools were closed on Sept. 23 due to a water leak that drained almost two water tanks leading to a countywide water issue.
A Code Red alert was sent to customers of the County’s Water System who were advised to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes. The issue led to about 1,500 customers impacted by loss of water pressure.
Impacted areas were Prince George Drive, Birchett Estates, Brickhouse Landing, Branchester Lakes, Lee Acres, Rolling Meadows, Commons Drive, Laurel Spring Rd., Courthouse Drive, Courts Dr. (Courthouse area), Tinsley Charter, Baxter Ridge, Commonwealth Acres, Route 460, South Point Business Park.
“This precaution was necessary due to a recent water main repair.” stated a release from the county. “During the repair, areas of the water system experienced low pressure zones, which could make the system susceptible to contamination.”
Prince George Public Schools announced on Thursday morning that Prince George High School, N.B. Clements Junior High, Beazley Elementary and William A. Walton Elementary was dismissed early. at 9:30 a.m. for Junior and High School students and 10:30 a.m. for elementary schools.
Elementary students who couldn’t be picked up were sent back to school. All after-school activities and athletics were canceled that day.
Government buildings, the School Board Office and all schools reopened at their normal time Friday, Sept. 24. According to a release, “test results from the lab indicated no contaminants are present in the water.”
