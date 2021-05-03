Walton Elementary teacher named PGCPS' Teacher of the Year

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- An instructional technology resource teacher at William A. Walton Elementary School has been named Prince George County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year.
Christine Carr was formally recognized during the April 21 School Board meeting alongside Principal Chrystal Barnwell and other members of the PGCPS’ leadership team.
A release by the school division said that over the past school year, Carr “went above and beyond to help students thrive in-person and virtually while navigating the challenges of educating in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also worked collaboratively to support their colleagues at Walton Elementary School throughout the year as technology became an integral part of the learning environment for schools. Carr’s efforts embodied the unified goal of all of our schools’ educators and staff to support students and one another throughout the school year.”
Carr was presented a special certificate by the School Board along with a tote bag embroidered with Prince George County Public Schools’ new logo, $500 to buy instructional materials and a ceremonial bell with Carr’s name inscribed on it. The bell is a traditional school division gift for those being recognized for excellence in service to PGCPS.
PGCPS’ schools select their Teacher and Support Staff Member of the Year following a selection process in late winter. Then, the candidates are entered in the running to be named the winner later in spring.
Khrista Herzing from L.L. Beazley Elementary School, Casey Abernathy from David A. Harrison Elementary School, Anna Ponder from North Elementary School, Lori McCoy from South Elementary School, Christine Carr from William A. Walton Elementary School, David Dockan from J.E.J. Moore Middle School, Wade Kliebenstein from N.B. Clements Junior High School, Paola Jones from Prince George High School and Beth Balazik from Prince George Education Center were recognized as Teachers of the Year at their respective schools for the 2020-2021 School Year.
In the last five years, PGCPS has recognized other outstanding instructors as Teacher of the Year including Britney Sammler in 2019-2020, Sarah Bailey in 2018-2019, Brittany Zucconi in 2017-2018 and Brittany Tuzzo in 2016-2017.
