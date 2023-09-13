(VTC) Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program Accepting Applications for Grant Funds

(From Staff Reports)
Do you own a small tourism-orientated business in Prince George County and spend money on marketing?
The Virginia Tourism Corporation is offering grant funds to spur economic activity and travel across the Commonwealth to support small businesses and drive shoulder season visitation and overnight visitation during the months of September 2023 to May 2024.
Apply for the Virginia Tourism Corporation Fall 2023 Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program today by visiting: https://www.vatc.org/mmlp/. Applications close on September 28, 2023.
- Who is eligible to apply?
Small tourism-orientated businesses with less than 20 full-time employees.
- What do the grant funds cover?
Marketing expenses
- How much match is required?
This is a 1:1 marking match program.
The funding cap is approximately $900,000. The program anticipates being able to fund 80-100 applications.
