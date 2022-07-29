VSU Launches New Graduate Program to Address Local Teacher Shortage

By: Natalie McFarland
Virginia State University is now accepting applications for the VSU College of Education’s no-cost “I Too Teach” Master of Education program, funded through a first time launched, “I Too Teach” Grant for HBCUs from the Virginia Department of Education. The primary goal of the program is to increase the number of highly qualified teachers of color, particularly males. In addition to addressing the critical teacher shortage in Richmond and Petersburg areas. The announcement came just days after Richmond Public Schools addressed the school system’s staffing shortage. The school system announced that if 176 teaching positions are not filled by the start of the school year in August, they will hire substitutes and licensed teachers with no current assigned classrooms.
Graduate students will co-teach and earn a Master of Education within one year, while gaining real-world experience in a classroom under the supervision of a master teacher. Students must commit to full-time teaching positions in their residency school division for an additional 3-years once the teacher residency program is completed and degree is earned. VSU students alongside co-teachers will be responsible for working nights and weekends on their Master of Education Degree in Elementary Education (PreK-6) or in General Curriculum for Special Education (K-12).
Candidates must hold a current bachelor’s degree and have a desire to teach in schools with a more than 30 percent poverty rate. Upon conditional acceptance, a full-time substitute position will need to be secured with either Petersburg or Richmond City Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year and the Virginia Communication and Literacy Assessment (VCLA) Exam must be completed for admission into the Graduate Program. During the school year, professional development will also be provided to graduate students for knowledge of self, trauma informed care, relationship building, etc.
