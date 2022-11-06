Virtual Stroke Talk

VCU Health CMH Stroke Coordinator Tonya Wright shares what you need to know about stroke.
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in Virginia. Every year about 16,600 Virginians have a stroke. VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital saw 181 cases of stroke last year.
Virtually learn about stroke prevention, symptoms and treatment from an expert in the field on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 12 - 12:30 p.m.
Our speaker is Tonya Wright, R.N., the stroke coordinator at VCU Health CMH. She has been in nursing for 27 years and obtained her nursing degree from Reynolds Community College in Richmond, Virginia. She works closely with the stroke program at VCU Medical Center. She has experience working in many different departments over the years, including medical/surgical, intensive care, post-anesthesia care, emergency room, staff development, case management, coding, billing and insurance authorizations. She has held several leadership positions of manager and director. She started out her career here, left the area to build her experience and came back about 10 years ago.
Visit www.vcuhealth.org/cmh-core for the Zoom link. This seminar will be recorded and posted on VCU Health CMH’s website and Facebook page for those who can’t attend the virtual event.
