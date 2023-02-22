Virginia State University now accepting applications for free tuition for local students for the 2023-2024 School Year

By Natalie McFarland
Qualified individuals may attend Virginia State University tuition-free through the VSU Virginia College Affordability Network (VCAN).
Students must be Pell grant eligible, be accepted into the university, and reside within a 25-mile radius of the university in order to be considered. With the help of this project, talented students with tight budgets will have the chance to enroll in a four-year institution right after high school.
Prospective students must also, complete the VSU online application and meet admission requirements, have a completed FAFSA on file with VSU (Virginia State University's school code is 003764), graduate from a high school within 45 miles of VSU's campus (Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie County, Henrico County, Hopewell City, Petersburg City, Prince George County, and Richmond City), be first-time/first-year freshman (dual enrollment credits are welcomed) and have a 2.5 or higher high school GPA. A non-refundable Admissions Enrollment deposit must also be paid.
The National College Access Network's goal of creating, empowering, and supporting communities dedicated to college access and achievement, particularly for individuals who are underrepresented in postsecondary education, is the foundation of the VSU VCAN initiative.
For more information or to apply, go to https://www.vsu.edu/admissions/vcan/index.php
