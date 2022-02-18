Virginia Poison Center warns households of dangerous ingredient in at-home COVID-19 testing kits

The Virginia Poison Center (VPC) has issued a warning to families to take precaution while handling at-home Covid-19 testing kits. The poisonous liquid known as Reagant varies from kit to kit, and according to the VPC only shows up in small amounts.
Reagent contains the chemical called sodium azide used as a preservative agent. This creates the chemical reaction that produces a positive or negative Covid-19 test result when used.
The Virginia Poison Center warning comes just weeks after Americans began receiving their four free at-home Covid-19 testing kits from the government, and receiving calls of the liquid being mistaken and used as eye drops in some homes.
According to the Virginia Poison Center, the liquid Reagent is a deadly one, but will definitely cause uncomfortable reactions such as a burning sensation and irritation of the eyes. If someone in your home has come into contact with even a small quantity of the liquid known as Reagent be it through the eyes or orally, you should call the Virginia Poison Center at 804-828-9123 or Poison Control at their toll free number 1-800-222-1222.
