Virginia-Founded insurance firm to expand headquarters in Henrico County

Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.