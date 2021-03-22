Veteran-owned logistics business sold to AdvanSix

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- AdvanSix assumed ownership of all Commonwealth Industrial Services activities in January of this year except for rail transload operations after being a major customer to the business.
Larry Gunnin, who joined the company after retiring as a LtCol from the US Army, purchased the business from the Broaddus family in 2010. Warehouses, Packaging, Scales, and Service to warehouse customers had grown under his ownership.
Commonwealth Industrial Services has been a long-time contributing member of the community having been a 25-year supporter of the Hopewell Rotary Club. Gunnin was club Treasurer for four years before becoming Rotary President in 2009. Gunnin’s daughter, Sonya, co-owner, and company Business Manager for 25 years, was recently Rotary Treasurer for five years.
While the previous owner Bill Broaddus still worked at CIS, it was common every Tuesday to see him and Gunnin walking from their office on E. Randolph Rd. under the rail overpass to the weekly Rotary’s meeting.
A release by the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce stated “Gunnin’s story is an inspiration to any member of the military who wants to transfer their knowledge, skills, and leadership to the private sector.”
During his 24-year Army career Larry was a Senior Army Aviator in Vietnam, directed the training of aircraft mechanics for three years, a Commander of Fort Leavenworth’s and 8th U.S. Army Data Processing Centers in Korea. Gunnin retired from Fort Lee after serving six years as the director of software maintenance and development for the Army’s largest logistics and maintenance programs.
“The Army gave me, my wife, Sherry, and our 5 children wonderful opportunities to learn about the world and about ourselves.” said Gunnin in a release.
Gunnin and his family get a kick out of celebrating the anniversaries of his major helicopter crash in Vietnam which occured in 1969. Larry’s family rented the Beacon Theatre for a dinner/dance and casino night for at least 100 guests in 2009 for the 40th anniversary celebration. Ten years later in 2019, the 50th anniversary was celebrated at the Highlands Reserve Restaurant.
Larry and his wife Sherry are looking forward to spending time with their 17 grandchildren and enjoying oceanfront living going forward.
